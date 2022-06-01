Lotto results LIVE: What are the winning numbers for Wednesday, June 1?





Lotto is one of the nation’s biggest National Lottery games, taking place twice a week and making millionaires of out thousands of lucky Britons. Tonight’s £2million jackpot would instantly change the life of the winner – and as the saying goes, it could be you.

How do I play Lotto? Lotto tickets only cost £2 and can be bought in-store at newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations, or you can play online and via the National Lottery app. You can only buy tickets between 6am and 11pm, and will need to purchase your ticket before 7.30pm on draw days. Playing is just as easy – pick six numbers from one to 59 and a bonus ball, or opt for a Lucky Dip.

To be in with a chance of winning, players have to choose five main numbers from one to 39 and one Thunderball number from one to 14. You can guess as few as one ball – the Thunderball – to be eligible for some winnings. However, if the top £500k prize is won, the winner is entitled to take the full sum home without sharing it. The Thunderball takes place four times a week; on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. You must be 18 or over to play any National Lottery game.

What can I win with Lotto? Even if you don’t win tonight’s jackpot, there’s a chance you won’t go home empty-handed. Six main numbers – Jackpot – £2 million tonight!

Five main numbers plus the bonus ball – £1 million

Five main numbers – £1,750

Four main numbers – £140

Three main numbers – £30

Two main numbers – Free Lucky Dip