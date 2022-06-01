‘Movies in the Park’ returns to Bernalillo County

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County is bringing back an old favorite this weekend, Movies in the Park.

“We were able to do it limited during the pandemic by doing a drive-in,” said Communication Services Specialist Larry Gallegos. “People had to come up and they had to stay in their cars. We had big speakers and everything so they could hear the movie, but nobody could really interact with each other.”



But starting Saturday, June 4, movie-goers can once again enjoy the event together in the grass.

“Bring your blankets, bring your folding chairs,” Gallegos said.

“It’s a really fun family-friendly event,” added Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson.

The county is calling it an “Evening in Paradise,” and it will be held at the Paradise Hills Community Center Park in northwest Albuquerque.

“We’ve got live entertainment, music, we’ve got a zip line for the kids, food trucks, snack trucks,” Benson said.



All of that starts at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., county officials will take time to honor some outstanding citizens.

“So there’s several seniors in the area who have been contributing their time to the community center up there, and then we’re also going to be recognizing high school sports teams in my district that won state,” Benson said.

Finally, at dusk, it’s showtime.

“We’re going to watch our movie, which is going to be Encanto this year,” Benson said. “I’ve got four kids, so they’re super pumped to be there as well, and it’s one of our favorite family movies.”

The county has eight movies in total lined up at parks all across the county, during the 2022 summer season. You can click here for the schedule and list of outdoor movie locations.

County officials encourage people to bring money for food, but the movie experience comes at no cost.

“It’s a free night at the movies, “Gallegos said. “You can’t get that.”

“Just be there to have a good time,” Benson said.