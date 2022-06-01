Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in 2022

‘Spiderhead’ | Netflix ‘Spiderhead’ | Netflix

‘Borgen – Power & Glory’ | Mike Kollöffel/Netflix

JUNE 2

Borgen Season 4. After its surge of popularity in America following its streaming release on Netflix, the hit Danish political drama Borgen has been resurrected for a fourth season. The season, subtitled Power & Glory, is meant to be a standalone “continuation” of the show, following the trajectory of Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), now the Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs, and her staff as they manage global crises like climate change and the world superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic.

JUNE 3

As the Crow Flies An eight-part Turkish thriller about a Gen-Z fan who weasels her way into a newsroom to work alongside her favorite anchor, only to throw off her career and personal life.

(Watch the trailer) Floor Is Lava Season 2. This corny competition reality show based on that game you played on your parents’ couches growing up is, in fact, back for more. This time around, the challenges and obstacles are bigger than before (but, no, nobody is actually going to get burnt alive).

(Watch the trailer) Interceptor New movie. Elsa Pataky of the Fast and Furious franchise stars in this thriller as an Army captain who must spring into action when her isolated missile interceptor base comes under attack.

(Watch the trailer) Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? New docuseries. A Norwegian docuseries that investigates whether one of Norway’s top officers was involved in an elaborate drug-trafficking operation. The Perfect Mother New series. A French crime drama about a mother who will stop at nothing to prove her daughter’s innocence in a homicide case. Surviving Summer New series. When a rebellious teenager from NYC is shipped off to Australia for the summer, she befriends a community of surfers in this pre-teen drama.

(Watch the trailer)

JUNE 7

That’s My Time With David Letterman New series. In the years since he gave up his hosting gig of CBS’s The Late Show in 2015, David Letterman has kept busy by growing a large beard and interviewing big names like Barack Obama and Kanye West on his Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. His new series finds stand-up comedians performing short sets before sitting down for a casual, funny chat with the late night legend.

JUNE 8

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis New documentary. A look into an infamous 54-hour standoff between bank robbers and the authorities that took Germany by storm in 1988.

‘Hustle’ | Netflix

Hustle New movie. Adam Sandler is following up the semi-basketball movie Uncut Gems with a full-blown basketball movie. In Hustle, he plays a scout who discovers an incredible player while abroad and attempts to bring him into the States and in front of the NBA.

(Watch the trailer) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey New docuseries. This four-part true-crime doc from Rachel Dretzin (Who Killed Malcolm X?) examines the 2008 raid of Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas and the cult surrounding self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs.

(Watch the trailer) JUNE 9

Rhythm + Flow France New reality series. European rap stars Niska, Shay, and SCH judge this French-language talent competition series that’s in search of the next best rapper, tasking participants to perform and write their own verses.

(Watch the trailer) JUNE 10

First Kill New series. The teens could always use another hot vampire drama to sink their teen into. The latest is headed to Netflix and produced by Emma Roberts. Based on a short story from YA author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, it follows a star-crossed lovers type of saga between a young vampire who’s supposed to make her first kill and the monster hunter she sets her sights on.

(Watch the trailer) Season 6. It’s Peaky fookin’ Blinders! Thomas Shelby and his crime family aren’t done attempting to take down their rivals quite yet. Stephen Knight’s hit period drama returns for a final season this year.

Trees of Peace New movie. A drama based on true events about four women who form an intense bond while hiding out together and trying to survive amidst the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

(Watch the trailer)

‘Halftime’ | Netflix

JUNE 14

Halftime New documentary. A rare behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of pop icon Jennifer Lopez specifically documents the preparation for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira. (TBD if it will share any Ben and Jen deets.)

(Watch the trailer) JUNE 15

Centauro New movie. A Spanish thriller about a man who takes on a job as a drug courier for the cartel in order to clear the mother of his son of her debts.

(Watch the trailer) God’s Favorite Idiot New series. Husband and wife Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy team up once again for this Netflix comedy series where the former becomes an emissary of God after he starts glowing. McCarthy’s Gilmore Girls co-star Yanic Truesdale shows up as an angel, while Leslie Bibb is Satan.

(Watch the trailer) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend New series. Netflix is rebooting Food Network’s OG cooking competition series in a flashy return to Kitchen Stadium. Curtis Stone, Marcus Samuelsson, Gabriela Cámara, Ming Tsai, and Dominique Crenn are the Iron Chefs the challengers will try to take down. Iron Chef alum Alton Brown and Top Chef Season 10 winner Kristen Kish tag-team hosting duties, and Mark Dacascos will return as The Commissioner once more.

(Watch the trailer) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet New docuseries. This six-part docuseries comes from filmmaker Brian Knappenberger—known for his documentarian work exploring the internet with titles like The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz and We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists to his name—and delves into how misinformation spreads online and has affected everything from election interference to IRS heists.

(Watch the trailer) The Wrath of God New movie. An Argentinian thriller about a journalist who becomes convinced that the deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a novelist she once worked for. JUNE 16

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta New documentary. Sing, Dance, Act follows the training of Japanese actor Toma Ikuta as he tries to master the traditional Japanese theatrical dance-drama style of kabuki for his first-ever on stage performance of the art form.

(Watch the trailer)

JUNE 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect New documentary. If you’ve been watching Gaslit on Starz starring Julia Roberts, this documentary should be a nice historical accompaniment. The doc also tells the story about how a cabinet member’s wife tried to speak out during Watergate and was forced into silence.

(Watch the trailer)

‘Spiderhead’ | Netflix

Spiderhead New movie. Based on a short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead is set in a near-future where an organization conducts experiments on the incarcerated by manipulating their emotions with drugs. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett star.

(Watch the trailer) You Don’t Know Me New series. This twisty British courtroom drama centers around a young man who decides to represent himself when he’s accused of murder, only to surprise the court when he begins to tell the story about how his affair with a mysterious woman relates to the case.

(Watch the trailer)

JUNE 18

SPRIGGAN New anime. Fans of author Hiroshi Takashige and illustrator Ryōji Minagawa’s manga SPRIGGAN have been waiting for an anime adaptation since the early ’90s, and now it’s finally time. The action series is about a powerful ancient civilization that was depleted but left artifacts and messages for future generations to find—as long as an evil organization doesn’t try to silence them.

(Watch the teaser)

JUNE 19

Civil New documentary.Civil closely follows the work of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s spent the last few years working to seek justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

JUNE 21

The Future Of New docuseries. Ever wonder what tech might look like 10, 15, 20+ years from now? This docuseries features interviews with industry experts as they explain what technology might look like in the future. JUNE 22

The Hidden Lives of Pets New docuseries. Not to be confused with the animated movies The Secret Life of Pets, which you may or may not have watched multiple times on end with little kids in your life, this docuseries explores what really goes on with pets, down to the science of their thoughts and senses. Snowflake Mountain New reality series. The official logline for this Netflix series says it’s about a bunch of “kidults.” Yes, kidults, or literal grown-ups who are “clueless,” immature, and still rely on the help of their parents. If that doesn’t already sound insufferable to you, just know that this British reality series forces them into the wilderness where they must try to survive in the most basic way possible.

(Watch the trailer)

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 | Netflix

Season 3. The Sparrows have arrived at the Umbrella Academy, shaking up the status quo once again for the Hargreeves family. After Season 2’s time travel extravaganza, the superpowered Hargreeves siblings must reluctantly join forces once again to save their home from sinister invaders—one of which appears to be their long-dead brother.

JUNE 24

The Man From Toronto New movie. Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson co-star in this action-comedy, which was originally intended to hit theaters this summer before getting a Netflix release. It follows a case of mistaken identity gone wrong, when a man played by Hart stays at an Airbnb where one of the world’s top assassins (Harrelson) happens to also be staying. Man Vs. Bee New series. As the title implies, this is about a man who’s annoyed by a pesky bee. That’s basically all there is to it: Iconic comedic actor Rowan Atkinson plays a house sitter at a mansion who’s beefing with a bee, and it all plays out over 10 (yes, 10) episodes.

(Watch the trailer) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area New series. Were you among the millions captivated by the Spanish hit Money Heist? A South Korean version about a similar group of thieves and conniving mastermind is coming to Netflix, too.

(Watch the teaser) JUNE 27

Café Minamdang New series. Based on the award-winning webtoon Minamdang: Case Note by writer Jung Jae-ha, this K-drama explores a mystery centered around a café and the profiler-turned-shaman who’s investigating the case.

JUNE 29

Beauty New movie. This drama is written by Lena Waithe (Master of None) and focuses on a young, promising singer (Gracie Marie Bradley) who finds herself facing the pressures of the music industry, her family, and her girlfriend as her career is about to ascend. Extraordinary Attorney Woo New series. An emotional K-drama about a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum. Pirate Gold of Adak Island New reality series. Time for some treasure hunting! This adventure show follows a group of seasoned treasure hunters as they set off into the Alaskan wilderness to try to track down pirate treasure, rumored to be worth millions. The Upshaws Season 2, Part 1. This family comedy co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks (Girlfriends, Insecure) about the dysfunctional, working class family the Upshaws returns for more laughs. JUNE 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- New anime. With a title like that, you can assume this anime goes hard. The fantasy series follows a dark wizard trapped inside the body of a regular boy as he tries to conquer the world. JULY 6

King of Stonks New series. Based on a real story (and presumably named after the stonks meme), this German dark comedy explores an overly ambitious man working in finance as he schemes to climb to the top of his not entirely real company.

JULY 1

Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2. Two more episodes of this season of Stranger Things drop just in time for Fourth of July weekend. Good thing you’ll have the long weekend to binge-watch Episodes 7 and 8, since they’re reported to come in at a whopping 98 minutes and 85 minutes. Presumably, you’ll see how it all goes down between the kids in Hawkins, Eleven, and the mind-reading evil force Vecna.

‘Boo Bitch’ | Netflix

JULY 8

Boo Bitch New series.​​ To All the Boys rom-com queen Lana Condor stars in and executive produces this new teen series. She plays a high school senior who decides to cast her safe, overly cautious attitude aside and live a little—only to find out the next morning that she’s died and now a ghost. Dangerous Liaisons New movie. ’90s kids had Cruel Intentions and now Gen Z has this sexy French teen movie. The stakes are the same, with a good girl falling for a bad boy and a nasty, little bet involved, but it’s been updated to fit the times a bit, obviously, as the bet’s instigator is a “mean social media queen.” The Sea Beast New movie. If you were a fan of Big Hero 6 and Moana, you’ll want to put the animated film The Seabeast on your radar. The movie is the latest from writer/director Chris Williams, who was behind those Academy Award winners, and is a pirate adventure set on the high seas where monsters roam the depths and monster hunters are out to get them. Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, and others are among the voice cast.

(Watch the teaser)

JULY 14

Resident Evil New series. Netflix already made an anime series in the Resident Evil franchise, but now it’s going the live-action route in its latest return to New Racoon City and Umbrella Corp’s nasty plots. Set in the year 2036, 14 years after a global virus triggers the apocalypse, the series stars Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

JULY 15

Persuasion New movie. Regencycore is still going strong, ladies and lords. This is an adaptation of the Jane Austen classic that will see Dakota Johnson taking on the defiant, lovestruck Anne Elliot and Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis as the two men pulling at her heartstrings.

JULY 20

Virgin River Season 4. Alert the Christian Girl Autumn locals from your hometown: Virgin River is coming back. Expect a lot of drama to ensue now that Mel is pregnant and unsure of who the father is, and it’s unclear if Preacher survived being poisoned. (Poisoning and kidnapping plots? Who knew?!)

‘The Gray Man’ | Netflix

JULY 22

The Gray Man New movie. The latest movie from the Russo brothers is an action thriller based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name. Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA agent who is forced to go on the run after learning incriminating secrets about his agency and his former colleague calls a hit on him.

(Watch the trailer)

JULY 29

Purple Hearts New movie. An adaptation of Tess Wakefield’s novel of the same name, this tear-jerker romance follows the love story between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a marine. Get the tissue box ready in advance. Uncoupled New series. Sex and the City creator Darren Starr hath wrought chaos onto Netflix by creating Emily in Paris, and now he’s back with another rom-com series. Co-created by Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family, Frasier), this title might be a little less toned down than his Lily Collins-starring comedy. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as a man who suddenly finds himself single in his 40s after his husband of nearly two decades calls for a divorce.

(Watch the teaser)

AUGUST 4

Wedding Season New movie. A rom-com about two young people who team up to be each other’s dates for a summer of weddings when their parents expect them to be bringing suitable dates to the affairs. With a classic rom-com set up like that, you can just about guess where this one’s going to go. AUGUST 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie New movie. They’re lean, green, and mean—and coming back with an all-new movie! The crime fighting reptiles you grew up loving are returning for an animated adventure, finding Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey taking on an evil alien race. Ben Schwartz is among the voice cast.

‘Day Shift’ | Parrish Lewis/Netflix

AUGUST 12

Day Shift New movie. While Jamie Foxx’s character in this movie may seem like your everyman father, don’t let his blue collar job fool you—it’s only a front for his vampire-hunting gig. Foxx is joined by Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and others in the action movie.

Never Have I Ever Season 3. [Read in John McEnroe’s voice] Oh, Devi! Bevi and Daxton shippers are about to have a lot more drama to get worked up over, now that Mindy Kaling’s charming teen comedy Never Have I Ever is returning for Season 3. (Don’t worry that this will be the last installment of the series, though. Kaling confirmed that it’ll be back for a fourth and final season, too.)

AUGUST 24

Mo New series. Comedian Mo Amer collaborated with his Ramy co-star Ramy Youssef to create a new comedy loosely based on his own life. In it, he plays a man named Mo Najjar, a Palistinian refugee who moved to Houston with his family and is trying to get US citizenship.

13: The Musical New movie. Based on the stage musical of the same name, this coming-of-age film explores the woes of adolescence as 12-year-old Evan (Eli Golden) is forced to move from the Big Apple to a small town in Indiana, all the while dealing with his parents’ divorce and upcoming bar mitzvah. While the Broadway show is famous for only featuring a cast of teenagers, the movie stars a handful of famous grown-ups, like Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, and others.

‘Me Time’ | Netflix

AUGUST 26

Me Time New movie. Mark Wahlberg stars in this comedy as a father who has his first weekend away from his wife and kids in years, and ends up having one wild time when he reconnects with an old friend. Regina Hall and Kevin Hart are also among the cast.

SEPTEMBER 9

Cobra Kai Season 5. Get ready for another action-packed chapter in this Karate Kid spinoff. Season 5 picks up right where Season 4 left off, with John Kreese in prison, Terry Silver scheming to take over the karate empire, and Daniel LaRusso teaming up with Chozen Toguchi to try to take him down.

(Watch the teaser)

DECEMBER TBA

Pinocchio New movie. Few characters have touched filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro quite like Pinocchio, so he’s bringing to life his own stop-motion musical of the story. The project has been in the works since 2018, but will finally hit Netflix in late 2022. It’s said to be a darker adaptation of the (honestly already super-dark) fairy tale, set in 1930s Italy when fascism was on the rise, and it’s filled out with an all-star cast including Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, and others.

(Watch the teaser)

2022 TBA Season 5. Still can’t get enough Princess Diana content? Good, because there’s more of it coming on the next season of The Crown. This time around, Elizabeth Debicki will portray Diana, Dominic West is taking on Prince Charles, and Imelda Staunton is taking over for Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth. Season 3. Netflix’s Thelma and Louise are wrapping up their criminal activity with a third and final season. Expect the final installment to explore the sure-to-be dramatic fall out of that alcohol-induced car crash that Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) survived. Devil in Ohio New series. Based on Daria Polatin’s popular book and a true story, Devil in Ohio is about a young woman (Madeleine Arthur) who escapes a satanic cult and finds refuge at the home of a psychiatrist (Emily Deschanel). When the cult refuses to let her go, you can expect things get pretty weird for her and the family she’s staying with. End of the Road New movie. Queen Latifah leads the cast in this eerie thriller, playing a recent widow who up and moves her family across the country, only to be stalked by a killer in the middle of New Mexico. Beau Bridgers, Ludacris, and others also appear. Enola Holmes 2 New movie. The Millie Bobby Brown-starring movie about her as Sherlock Holmes’ detective kid sister was such a success, it’s coming back and she’s on another mysterious case. Florida Man New series. Not so much about “Florida Man” the joke than it is Ozark set in Florida, this Jason Bateman-produced series is about an ex-cop (Édgar Ramírez) who goes to Florida to trace the girlfriend (Abbey Lee) of a Philly mobster and ends up way in over his head with dark family secrets. From Scratch New series. Zoe Saldana stars in this adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir that tells a story of love and loss as she falls for an Italian man while studying abroad in Sicily and finds the dream life they’ve built for themselves altered when he is diagnosed with cancer.

Jigsaw New series. If you’re a fan of heist dramas and need something to fill the Money Heist void in your life, this new Netflix show might just be the ultimate heist series. Loosely based on an actual saga wherein $70 million in bonds went missing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy, the show spans 24 years, covering the “largest heist ever attempted” and all of the scandal surrounding it. Giancarlo Esposito of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad leads the cast. Knives Out 2 New movie. If you thought the cast of Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunnit Knives Out was great, wait until you see who the director wrangled for round two. Little about the plot is known, but expect Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc to be on another case and characters played by Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr. are among the suspects. Locke & Key Season 3. Those Locke siblings just can’t catch a break from the evil supernatural forces that be. The popular spooky series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s comics is confirmed to return sometime in 2022. Lost Ollie New series. If you like Toy Story (and literally who doesn’t), this animated Netflix project should be on your radar. Shannon Tindle—the creator of Kubo and the Two Strings, Utlraman writer, and Coraline designer—and Peter Ramsey, one of the directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will co-pilot the series, adapted from William Joyce’s 2016 book Ollie’s Odyssey, about a cute plushy toy looking for its boy. Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, and Jake Johnson are among the voice cast. Luckiest Girl Alive New movie. Based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name, Mila Kunis stars in this thriller as a woman who must revisit the past she tried to escape when a documentary crew asks to hear her perspective about an incident that happened at her prestigious high school. Jennifer Beals, Finn Wittrock, and others also star.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story New series. There was a time when American Horror Story staple Evan Peters had to call it quits on starring in the series because he said the material was getting too dark. He did eventually return to the FX series, but now he’s starring in perhaps his most intense role ever, playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. It’s yet another Netflix project from Ryan Murphy, co-created with his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, and the limited series is said to be told from the perspective of his victims, exploring how police incompetence contributed to a killing spree that lasted decades. The Mother New movie. Jennifer Lopez had a brief stint as an action star, and she’s stepping back into those gunslinging shoes once again. In Mother, she plays a former assassin who comes out of hiding and sets out on a mission to find the daughter she was once forced to abandon. The Mothership New movie. Halle Berry leads this sci-fi thriller about a woman who discovers a strange extraterrestrial object beneath her rural farmhouse, believing it to have answers to her husband’s recent unexplained disappearance. The Sandman New series. Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s dark and iconic superhero fantasy comic is finally coming this year. The show stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, a powerful being who is held captive by a group of occultists for 105 years, until he’s finally freed and sets out to restore his kingdom of dreaming. Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, and Jenna Coleman also star.

(Watch the teaser) Slumberland New movie. Just do yourself a favor and look up behind the scenes photos of this movie. All you need to know is that Jason Mamoa plays “an eccentric outlaw” in the world of dreams and nightmares. The Watcher New series.Another Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan production headed to Netflix this year, The Watcher is inspired by a true story, first covered in The Cut, about a couple who bought their dream house in New Jersey—only to be stalked and receive threatening letters from someone signed “The Watcher.” Naomi Watts, Bobby Canavale, and Jennifer Coolidge lead the cast. Wednesday New series. Get ready for a creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky new spinoff: The cult favorite character Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family is getting her own coming-of-age series. Scream star Jenna Ortega will take on the iconic teen, the millennial’s Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci will also appear in a new role, and in an appropriately goth move, Tim Burton is directing the show. Welcome to Eden New series. A new Spanish sci-fi teen drama that promises stunning visuals and wild twists, Welcome to Eden sees a group of young social media stars get invited to an exclusive party on a secret island where everything is not as it seems.

(Watch the teaser) Wendall and Wild New movie. It may have been a minute since former comedic duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key teamed up, but they’ll be joining voices yet again in this animated feature. From the mind of stop-motion legend Henry Sellick (in his first film since Coraline), Wendall and Wild is a fantasy comedy about two demon brothers who task a 13-year-old with summoning them to the Land of the Living. New series. As you wait patiently for more of the witcher Geralt’s adventures, this prequel series should be able to hold you over. It’s said to be set 1,200 years before the hit fantasy show and tells the story of the first-ever witcher.