NHS braced for ‘challenging’ Jubilee weekend as revellers warned to take care





Data from previous bank holiday weekends and public holidays have shown that there is a spike in A&E visits and ambulance call outs. The London Ambulance Service has spoken out alongside many other regional services and the NHS to warn revellers to take care while celebrating this weekend.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS confederation, representing NHS trusts, said that bank holidays are always a “challenging time”. He added that it is especially so as staff shortages are combined with “public activity where people can be drinking too much”. He told the Independent: “That happens against the backdrop of 100,000 plus vacancies … which makes it even more challenging.” Dr Tim Cooksley, President of the Society for Acute Medicine, noted that bank holidays spark increased pressure on emergency services as other methods of medical attention are unavailable.

He said that this impacts the “already stretched” services and “exacerbates” the already dire situation. He said: “There is certainly concern going into the extended bank holiday period, but that is largely because pressures are – and have been for some time – at unsustainable levels, so there is no give in the system. “We do know lengthy bank holidays usually cause an increase in pressure on the front line of the NHS, as over the period there will be fewer options for alternative and routine care, and this presents problems, with urgent and acute services already so stretched.” He added: “Despite the best efforts of clinical staff, morale is extremely low as these efforts are not yielding the desired results, and the distraction of the Jubilee celebrations must not detract from the fact there is an emergency in the NHS.” READ MORE: Harry and Meghan WILL attend Trooping the Colour as Prince Charles stands in for Queen

Medical trusts across the nation have told patients to strongly “consider their options” before visiting A&E and warned of long waits if they do. The Director of 999 Emergency Operations Centres for London Ambulance Service, Brian Jordan has warned people to celebrate the weekend with care. He said: said: “We recognise this is a momentous occasion, and as we approach the Platinum Jubilee weekend there is a real sense of celebration in the air. “There are some wonderful events planned, but as crowds gather in town and line the streets to watch proceedings, we are expecting to see an increase in the number of people who need our help while out and about, as well as an increase in the number of 999 and 111 calls.” DON’T MISS:

A senior NHS medic said the extended weekend that will see consecutive days of celebration would cause a perfect storm to an already broken system and was “very bad news for the NHS”. The medic said: “Throwing in some kids’ minor injuries, some people going out to the pub … put the two magic ingredients together and you’ve got absolute chaos. “Really it doesn’t take much predicting how bad it’s going to be.” An NHS spokesperson said: “While families and friends up and down the country take part in Jubilee celebrations, we want to reassure you that, despite various pressures, staff are working hard to ensure NHS care remains available for everyone.”