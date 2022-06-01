Pharma giant to ‘dispose’ of consumer arm in £45bn float

Shareholders of the pharmaceuticals giant will vote on the proposed spin-off of the business, which has been christened Haleon, on July 6. It is currently 68:32 owned by GSK and its US rival Pfizer. If the flotation is approved, the British group’s stake will drop to 6 percent.

While Pfizer will initially retain its stake, it says it plans to offload it entirely.

Groups linked to GSK’s pension schemes will control around 7 percent of Haleon, while US investment group Blackrock will be the largest outside shareholder, with a 3.6 percent stake.

According to GSK, the disposal of Haleon will be the biggest shake-up of the business in the last 20 years.

It says the move will create two focussed companies, “each with clear targets for growth and the ability to positively impact the health and lives” of billions of people.

GSK will focus purely on biopharmaceuticals, prioritising the development of vaccines and speciality medicines. Over five years it expects to achieve an annual sales growth in excess of 5 percent.