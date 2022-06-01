Plane horror as light aircraft crashes in Bedfordshire field

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of the crash at the Shuttleworth, near Bedford. The passengers are believed not to be severely injured.

The crash occurred at the Shuttleworth Collection, an aeronautical and automotive museum located at the Old Warden Aerodrome, Old Warden in Bedfordshire, England.

Police, ambulances and fire services are on the scene to assist.

An eyewitness told HertfordshireLive that there were three people on board the aircraft; one pilot and two passengers.

It is understood that they are not severely injured.