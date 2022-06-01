Prime Data Centers Enters the Los Angeles Market

An illustration of the future Prime Data Centers facility in Vernon, Calif. in the Los Angeles market. (Image: {Prime Data Centers)































































































































































































































































































































































































































Prime Data Centers continues to expand its footprint and enter new markets. The data center developer and operator will build a three-story facility on Vernon, Calif., just south of Downtown Los Angeles, the company said today.

The entry into Los Angeles builds on Prime’s recent expansion into Suburban Chicago and its growing presence in California, where the company operates multiple data centers in Sacramento and Santa Clara.

In Vernon, Prime will build a 261,000-square-foot facility and a 49.5MVA electric substation to serve the new site, which upon completion will deliver up to 33 megawatts (MW) of critical power to its tenants. Power delivery is provided by Vernon’s municipally owned and operated electric utility (VPU), which offers some of the lowest commercial utility rates in the region. Prime plans to complete the facility as early as Q4 2023.

“As our first data center development in southern California, this bolsters our strong presence across the rest of the state,” said Nicholas Laag, CEO and Founder of Prime Data Centers. “Los Angeles is a thriving global connectivity market, and our new hyperscale Vernon data center will be right in the middle of it all.”

The company said the carrier-neutral facility offers opportunities to obtain wholesale dark fiber in volume to all five of the central interconnection hubs in downtown Los Angeles: One Wilshire, 600 W. Seventh Street, 530 W. Sixth Street, 900 N. Alameda, and 818 W. Seventh Street.

Prime is a privately-held developer based in Sacramento, where it is developing a campus at McClellan Park with room for up to six data center buildings. Prime recently announced a strategic partnership with global infrastructure investor Macquarie, which plans targeted capital investments in excess of $5 billion over the next 10 years. Prime offers customers flexible ownership and leasing models for their projects, with options including sale-leasebacks or greenfield developments.