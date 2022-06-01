Putin faces fresh threat as Denmark overwhelmingly votes to join EU common defence policy

Denmark has voted in a historic referendum to take part in EU security policy, scrapping its 30-year opt-out. The vote will allow Danish troops to take part in EU military missions.

The referendum on Wednesday, in which voters backed the government’s proposal by 66.9 percent to 33.1 percent, followed historic applications by Denmark’s previously non-aligned Nordic neighbours, Finland and Sweden, to join NATO last month.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move, which was approved by 66.9 percent of voters, sent “a very important signal” amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Ms Frederiksen said: “We’re showing that when Putin invades a free country and threatens the stability in Europe, we others pull together.

“When freedom knocks on Europe’s door and it’s war again on our continent, you cannot be neutral. We support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”