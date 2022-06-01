San Rafael | Bohemian | Sonoma & Napa Counties

Relive the ’60s when the Beatles Guitar Project Rock Orchestra comes to the North Bay on Saturday, June 11, to play live in concert. The 40-piece professional rock orchestra with special guest vocalists will play two Beatles’ albums, Rubber Soul and Revolver, in their entirety, using a rhythm section, strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and a choir. The performance will also include a special graphical film and light show to honor George Harrison. The show begins at 7pm at the Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael. Tickets, priced at $102, $86, $64 and $42, include Marin Center fees. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Beatles Guitar Project and Scholarship Fund and the iHeartMusic.Org Scholarship Fund. Tickets available at www.tinyurl.com/3rxch27c.

Experience music and community this July when a 13-piece band, under the direction of local musician and producer Joe Bagale, kicks off the first Beatles in the Park in two years. An annual tradition for more than a decade, the act was derailed by Covid but is officially back on for Saturday, July 23. The show, which starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm, will be held at Creek Park, 249 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Tickets are $35 for adults and $12 for youths 12 years and younger. Children under two are free. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Kick off Luther Burbank Center for the Arts’ new 16-show lineup with a swingin’ live musical performance this summer when Big Bad Voodoo Daddy comes to town. In 1993, this band, named after an autograph by blues legend Albert Collins, introduced swing to a new generation of Americans with its unique horn-powered blend of jazz, Dixieland and swing. Now internationally famous, their high-energy show will rock the LBC house on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8pm. Don’t miss out. All tickets are General Admission and are priced at $39.

Catch up on history of all kinds by taking advantage of this year’s Museum Member Swap Weekend. That’s right, on May 21–22 participating Sonoma County museums will offer free admission to members of all other participating museums. The list of participating museums includes California Indian Museum & Cultural Center, Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Museum of Sonoma County, Pacific Coast Air Museum, Petaluma Historical Library/Museum, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Luther Burbank Home & Garden and Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Participants must bring proof of membership.

—Mark Fernquest