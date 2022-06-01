Santander down: Hundreds of customers find bank transfers aren’t working – ‘Don’t resend’

Some people have been facing this dilemma as early as last night, with the very first reports to Down Detector trickling in around 8:30pm.

A Down Detector user, Chris Clarkson, highlighted that it’s not just bills being left unpaid, but even a transfer to one’s own account seems impossible in the current circumstances.

They shared: “Just made a payment to my own account and the funds are not showing. This is usually instantaneous so it looks like the online receipt/payment process is not working.

“Please can someone from Santander respond with an eta on when they are going to get this fixed as I have bills to pay!”