Sky News host rages at Australia PM demanding Queen ousted ‘Should be grateful!’





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been called out over plans to ditch the Queen and form a republic. Australia’s incoming leader has appointed a minister to oversee the removal of Elizabeth II as head of state in the Commonwealth country. Mr Albanese has been slammed for his republican plan amid a celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Bolt told Sky News Australia: “Albanese appointing an assistant minister to get rid of the monarchy and switch us to a republic, and doing that just before she tomorrow starts to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. “70 years of faithful service to Britain and the Commonwealth, Australia too. “Loyally doing her duty to provide a stable system of Government which we’ve all benefited from. “Should we be grateful? Well, Britain seems grateful enough is putting up the flags and the bunting for the big party a celebration of nationalism, that we sadly no longer have.”

Millions across the country are set to take to the streets for parties and Big Jubilee Lunches this weekend in honour of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch. It is the first time in history Britain has celebrated a royal Platinum Jubilee. Patriotic tributes to the Queen around the UK include a life-size woollen knitted monarch plus corgi made by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers in Cheshire, and a 5ft 3in Victoria sponge cake in the shape of the sovereign by social media star Lara Mason. The commemorations kick start with the traditional Trooping the Colour military spectacle on Thursday, involving more than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division.

Saturday is also the first birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet, amid speculation the Queen will get to meet her namesake for the first time and possibly attend her christening when Harry and Meghan fly back for the Jubilee. In the evening, the BBC's Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace – will entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions. The line-up includes Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, and George Ezra.