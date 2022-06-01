Summer anxieties: Michigan vs. the movies

As June nears and the rest of America begins its summer, University of Michigan students grow restless with newfound seasonal freedom. They eventually are forced to ask themselves: what is the perfect college summer? We start with endless possibilities and potential. Yet while searching for such possibilities to pursue, we constantly compare ourselves to the media and define ourselves by unrealistic standards — media both on the silver screen and on our laptops.

We can find the dream college summer in classic films: the original MILF, Mrs. Robinson, seduces college student Benjamin, who falls in love with her gorgeous daughter; a graduating class of Texas teenagers throws a party with an iconic soundtrack; baby ballroom dances with Johnny.

In high school, I rewatched my favorite summer classics all spring, anticipating what I expected to be the “best summer yet.” I now realize I agonized and stressed over the picture-perfect three months of summer far more than I cherished the season, movies being the main cause.

In attempting to summarize the summer film genre, Wall Street Journal media critic Terry Teachout finds that in each movie (from “Jaws” to “Do The Right Thing”), protagonists are taken “out of their humdrum lives” and put “in a place where they are free—or forced—to try something new.” As students, we place summer on a pedestal of individuality apart from our routine academic lives. Media of all types reinforces the “otherness” of the season, making “summer” a form of escapism. President Joe Biden, in a spring 2021 speech, called summer 2021 an “all-American summer that this country deserves after a long, long, dark winter.”

Few of us felt that summer 2021 was redemption from a “long, long, dark winter.” This “all-American summer,” the one we see in the movies, is nearly impossible to achieve.

While summer is a time of possibility, freedoms and unknowns, the lack of an official rigid schedule drives students to tirelessly seek the perfect structure for the months ahead. Movies, by actualizing the possibilities we imagine for summer, leave us even more anxious for the season and disappointed when ours cannot compare.

Once I got to the University, I watched the student body agonize over the perfect teen summer. Summer anxieties seem to overtake students as soon as winter term restlessness begins. Our young screen-glued eyes turn away from the silver screen playing “Mamma Mia” and “500 Days of Summer” and into the abysmal computer screen for inspiration.

When searching the internet for “the summer during college,” pages of results advertise productive itineraries: learning new skills, interning and studying to build the perfect resume. We reduce our summers to a time of resume-building rather than a wild party or vacation. As we face nagging boredom and yearn for productivity, it is easy to turn to LinkedIn to fulfill our need to get ahead professionally.