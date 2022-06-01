Categories
Entertainment

Summer anxieties: Michigan vs. the movies


As June nears and the rest of America begins its summer, University of Michigan students grow restless with newfound seasonal freedom. They eventually are forced to ask themselves: what is the perfect college summer? We start with endless possibilities and potential. Yet while searching for such possibilities to pursue, we constantly compare ourselves to the media and define ourselves by unrealistic standards — media both on the silver screen and on our laptops.

We can find the dream college summer in classic films: the original MILF, Mrs. Robinson, seduces college student Benjamin, who falls in love with her gorgeous daughter; a graduating class of Texas teenagers throws a party with an iconic soundtrack; baby ballroom dances with Johnny.

In high school, I rewatched my favorite summer classics all spring, anticipating what I expected to be the “best summer yet.” I now realize I agonized and stressed over the picture-perfect three months of summer far more than I cherished the season, movies being the main cause. 



