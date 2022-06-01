The 25 richest tennis stars in the world have been named

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have spent years entertaining us on court, but who comes out on top when it comes to the financial battle?

Sports stars make their millions in different avenues, from prize money, sponsorships and endorsements or even guest appearances.

Wealthygorilla.com have compiled a list of the top 25 richest tennis players in the world, including ex and current pros. The usual suspects all feature, but number one may come as a bit of a surprise.

The 25 richest tennis players in the world

25. Justine Henin $14 million

24. Victoria Azarenka $15 million

23. Martina Navratilova $15 million

22. Marat Safin $15 million

21. David Ferrer $16 million

20. Ana Ivanovic $16 million

19. Chris Evert $16 million

18. Jim Courier $18 million

17. Billie Jean King $20 million

16. Agnieszka Radwanska $25 million

15. Andy Roddick $30 million

14. Bjon Borg $40 million

13. Li Na $50 million

12. Anna Kournikova $50 million

11. Venus Williams $95 million

10. John McEnroe $100 million

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Team World Captain John McEnroe speaks before Team Europe is presented with the Laver Cup trophy after defeating Team World 14-1 during Day 3 of the 2021 Laver Cup at TD Garden on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

You cannot be serious! Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe kicks off the top 10 in this list. His accumulated net worth reaches the $100 million mark.

The seven time Grand Slam winner will often feature as part of the BBC’s commentary team and was famous for his big hair and headband, along with his run ins with umpires!

9. Andy Murray $100 million

MADRID, SPAIN – MAY 03: Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after winning a point in their second round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day six of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 03, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The greatest British tennis player ended a 77 year drought for a home winner at Wimbledon in 2013, doubling his tally three years later in 2016. He also has a US Open crown in 2012 to complete his Grand Slam hattrick.

Murray still competes, but the 35 year olds stint at the top of the game appears to have been cut short after he has been plagued with injury problems.

8. Maria Sharapova $135 million

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Maria Sharapova attends The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Maria Sharapova burst onto the tennis scene as a 17 year old when she won her first Grand Slam title against the illustrious Serena Williams, downing the American in straight sets.

It hasn’t been the career she would have hoped for as a successful teenager, in 2016 she was banned after failing a drug test which saw her banned for 15 months, tarnishing her reputation.

She later retired from the sport in 2020 as one of the most famous stars of the game.

7. Pete Sampras $150 million

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 24: Tennis player Pete Sampras attends Nike’s “NYC Street Tennis” Event on August 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Pete Sampras is already deemed one of the greats of the game, he was ATP Player of the Year for a staggering six consecutive years between 1993 and 1998.

The American was highly marketable, he earned over double his prize money from his endorsement deals and guest appearances.

6. Andre Agassi $175 million

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 17: Andre Agassi poses at the Lavazza Cafe at Grand Slam Oval during day four of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Tennis Australia)

Another American is in the top 10. Andre Agassi, the former world number 1, managed to earn over $2 million in prize money after just two years as a professional.

He has achieved the Career Golden Slam, cementing his place as an all-time great of the courts. Unfortunately for Agassi, he had to retire in 2006 owing to back problems.

5. Serena Williams $180 million

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States holds the trophy following victory in The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Undoubtedly the greatest female tennis player of all time, Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles to add to her plethora of other triumphs and Olympic Medals along with her doubles successes with her sister, Venus.

She is the highest female on this list, which is no surprise when she earns up to $20 million annually from her sponsorships and endorsement deals.

4. Rafael Nadal $180 million

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 31: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The King of Clay has to settle for a spot just outside the top three. He has 21 Grand Slam wins, with 13 of those coming at Roland Garros, showing his dominance on the clay surface.

Nadal has earned over $100 million in prize money, showing just how dominant he has been in the sport for such a prolonged period of time.

3. Novak Djokovic $200 million

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy as he is interviewed after winning his men’s Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It won’t come as a surprise to see this man in the top three. He is joint with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam wins in second place behind Nadal’s 21. He will surely go down as an all-time great.

The current world number 1 has sparked controversy lately after missing tournaments for his stance on the Covid 19 vaccine.

2. Roger Federer $450 million

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates match point in his Men’s Singles Fourth Round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Seven of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, however, the Swiss man has to settle for second place on this list.

As one of the most successful players in history, it’s no surprises to see him so high up.

He has his own clothing brand as well as being one of the most marketable sportsmen in the world, so to see him so far ahead of the likes of Djokovic, in third, is no surprise.

1. Ion Tiriac $2 billion

MADRID, SPAIN – MAY 09: Ion Tiriac is seen during day eight of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica on May 9, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Who predicted this?! Ion Tiriac takes top spot in this list by quite some margin.

His tennis career is probably the most uninspiring from all 25 players mentioned, but he has made his billions after hanging up his racket.

The Romanian founded the private bank, Banca Tiriac in 1990, earning his fortune that way. In 2007, he became the first Romanian to ever make the billionaires list in Forbes magazine.



