The 25 richest tennis stars in the world have been named

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have spent years entertaining us on court, but who comes out on top when it comes to the financial battle?
Sports stars make their millions in different avenues, from prize money, sponsorships and endorsements or even guest appearances.
Wealthygorilla.com have compiled a list of the top 25 richest tennis players in the world, including ex and current pros. The usual suspects all feature, but number one may come as a bit of a surprise.
The 25 richest tennis players in the world
25. Justine Henin $14 million
24. Victoria Azarenka $15 million
23. Martina Navratilova $15 million
22. Marat Safin $15 million
21. David Ferrer $16 million
20. Ana Ivanovic $16 million
19. Chris Evert $16 million
18. Jim Courier $18 million
17. Billie Jean King $20 million
16. Agnieszka Radwanska $25 million
15. Andy Roddick $30 million
14. Bjon Borg $40 million
13. Li Na $50 million
12. Anna Kournikova $50 million
11. Venus Williams $95 million
10. John McEnroe $100 million
You cannot be serious! Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe kicks off the top 10 in this list. His accumulated net worth reaches the $100 million mark.
The seven time Grand Slam winner will often feature as part of the BBC’s commentary team and was famous for his big hair and headband, along with his run ins with umpires!
9. Andy Murray $100 million
The greatest British tennis player ended a 77 year drought for a home winner at Wimbledon in 2013, doubling his tally three years later in 2016. He also has a US Open crown in 2012 to complete his Grand Slam hattrick.
Murray still competes, but the 35 year olds stint at the top of the game appears to have been cut short after he has been plagued with injury problems.
8. Maria Sharapova $135 million
Maria Sharapova burst onto the tennis scene as a 17 year old when she won her first Grand Slam title against the illustrious Serena Williams, downing the American in straight sets.
It hasn’t been the career she would have hoped for as a successful teenager, in 2016 she was banned after failing a drug test which saw her banned for 15 months, tarnishing her reputation.
She later retired from the sport in 2020 as one of the most famous stars of the game.
7. Pete Sampras $150 million
Pete Sampras is already deemed one of the greats of the game, he was ATP Player of the Year for a staggering six consecutive years between 1993 and 1998.
The American was highly marketable, he earned over double his prize money from his endorsement deals and guest appearances.
6. Andre Agassi $175 million
Another American is in the top 10. Andre Agassi, the former world number 1, managed to earn over $2 million in prize money after just two years as a professional.
He has achieved the Career Golden Slam, cementing his place as an all-time great of the courts. Unfortunately for Agassi, he had to retire in 2006 owing to back problems.
5. Serena Williams $180 million
Undoubtedly the greatest female tennis player of all time, Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles to add to her plethora of other triumphs and Olympic Medals along with her doubles successes with her sister, Venus.
She is the highest female on this list, which is no surprise when she earns up to $20 million annually from her sponsorships and endorsement deals.
4. Rafael Nadal $180 million
The King of Clay has to settle for a spot just outside the top three. He has 21 Grand Slam wins, with 13 of those coming at Roland Garros, showing his dominance on the clay surface.
Nadal has earned over $100 million in prize money, showing just how dominant he has been in the sport for such a prolonged period of time.
3. Novak Djokovic $200 million
It won’t come as a surprise to see this man in the top three. He is joint with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam wins in second place behind Nadal’s 21. He will surely go down as an all-time great.
The current world number 1 has sparked controversy lately after missing tournaments for his stance on the Covid 19 vaccine.
2. Roger Federer $450 million
Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, however, the Swiss man has to settle for second place on this list.
As one of the most successful players in history, it’s no surprises to see him so high up.
He has his own clothing brand as well as being one of the most marketable sportsmen in the world, so to see him so far ahead of the likes of Djokovic, in third, is no surprise.
1. Ion Tiriac $2 billion
Who predicted this?! Ion Tiriac takes top spot in this list by quite some margin.
His tennis career is probably the most uninspiring from all 25 players mentioned, but he has made his billions after hanging up his racket.
The Romanian founded the private bank, Banca Tiriac in 1990, earning his fortune that way. In 2007, he became the first Romanian to ever make the billionaires list in Forbes magazine.
