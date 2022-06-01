The Best Blue Color Palettes to Decorate Your Home

While green might be Color of the Year , blue is the world’s all-time favorite . The paradoxical hue, which evokes tranquility, sincerity, and dependability, is also associated with sadness. It has the power to curb appetites (if you want to lose weight, eat off a blue plate!)—and when used to paint the walls of a room , it’s been shown to boost productivity.

The incredibly versatile color can be used to make a space feel fresh, dramatic, or nautical—not to mention it pairs well with a multitude of hues, from hot pink to tangerine.

Looking to incorporate the beloved shade (which goes with almost everything!) into your home decor? We’ve rounded up the best blue palettes on the spectrum to inspire you. (Not sure which color palette that fits you best? We’ve got you covered !)

Sara Story Design adds a touch of whimsy to the family room of this Manhattan apartment by accenting the lacquered cobalt walls with playful pops of pink.

Designed by Urban Grace Interiors, the light-blue kitchen of this inviting home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida—inspired by the sea—showcases a soft, muted palette and a fish-scale backsplash.

For this antiques-filled home in Mendham, New Jersey, AA Interior Design founder Alexandra Angle created a relaxing bath with nautical vibes anchored by a dark-blue freestanding tub.

Blue lacquer gives this glossy dining room by Cameron Ruppert Interiors a dose of cool glam complemented by warmer touches, such as the pink upholstered chairs and beige carpeting.

In the cozy bedroom of her New York City apartment, Eliza Crater Harris—chief creative officer at Sister Parish Design—wove striking blues through a variety of textures, including a fabric wall, an antique bench upholstered in Schumacher velvet, and a striped rug from West Elm.

Jayne Design Studio senior designer William Cullum chose a cheerful robin’s egg blue for this 1980s country home in Suffern, New York, which showcases Italian Baroque stools and a rug digitally printed with a pattern taken from an 18th-century Indian chintz.

Gilded and light-wood elements elevate the gray-blue lacquered walls of this sophisticated study by Garrow Kedigian.

Light-blue walls paired with warmer accents lend the guest bedroom of this Charleston home by J.P. Horton a bright, summery feel.

Elizabeth Bauer Watt freshened up the elegant living room of this Connecticut family farmhouse with mint lacquered walls coupled with Pierre armchairs upholstered in paisley gray.

Jayson Home executive Devin Kirk infused the interiors of his Chicago family home with retro vibes rooted in a bold blue-and-red palette, with walls done in Bird's Egg by Benjamin Moore and a patterned sectional upholstered in Robert Allen Schiele Arch fabric.

