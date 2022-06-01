The global optical communication and networking equipment market was estimated at USD 24.2billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

ReportLinker

from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of data centers and the deployment of VOIP, LTE, and 5G networksare the major driving factors for the growth of the optical communication and networking equipment market.

Up to 40 Gbps: The fastest-growing segment of the optical communication and networking equipment market. “

Optical communication and networking equipment with up to 40 Gbps data rate accounted for the largest market share of ~49% in 2021.As the network capacity increases, the element management system (EMS) requires higher reliability.

The data rate of up to 40 Gbps provides reliable monitoring technology for large-capacity networks. Moreover, the market for optical communication and networking equipment with greater than 100 Gbps data rate is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. With the rapid development of 5G and high-performance services brought by cloud networks, the demand for higher bandwidth devices with a data rate of greater than 100 Gbps is expected to grow in the near future.

Data Center: The highest growing applicationin optical communication and networking market.

The data center application is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.The application is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Data centers are used for commercial purposes of OTT platforms, which are in constant demand and are rapidly increasing. The rise in the number of OTT platforms (Netflix, HBO, Disney, and Amazon Prime) over the year are expected to propel the data center market in the future.

Cloud Segment: The fastest-growing vertical in optical communication and networking equipmentmarketduring the forecast period.

Could segment of the optical communication and networking equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Cloud computing has become an essential part of the business landscape.

In this regard, several companies are highly adopting complex computing solutions.The ever-growing clout of digital devicesincreases the demand for data storage space, transmission speed, and flexibility.

These factors are fuelling the adoption of optical communication and networking equipment in cloud computing, which supports high-data transmission and offers high switching speed and large data storage.

The Americas: The largest region in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2021.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of ~40% of the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2021.The Americas has emerged as a major data center and cloud computing hub.

Thus, it is the largest consumer of optical communication and networking equipment market.Factors such as the robust presence of major companies in the region; high demand for data communication; increased use of communication devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and VoIP equipment; as well as the growing market for wearable devices and increasing deployment of data centers drive the growth of the optical communication and networking equipment market in this region.

Further, high defence spending and the presence of numerous important market players in the US are the key factors supporting the expansion of the market in the region.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1- 50%, Tier 2- 30% Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation— C level – 30%, Managers – 30%, Other Level – 40%

• By Region— Americas – 10%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, RoW – 30%,

The largest consumer of optical communication and networking equipmentmarket is dominated by a few globally established players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Nokia (Finland), II-VI Incorporated (US),

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the largest consumer of optical communication and networking equipmentmarket, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the largest consumer of optical communication and networking equipment market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), by component(Optical Fibers, Optical Transceivers, Optical Amplifiers, Optical Switches, Optical Splitters, and Optical Circulators), technology (SONET/SDH, WDM, CWDM, DWDM, and Fiber Channel), application (TELECOM, Data Center, and Enterprise), data rate(Up To 40 GBPS, Greater Than 40 Gbps To 100 Gbps, Greater Than 100 Gbps), vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Cloud, Energy & Utilities, and Others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the optical communication and networking equipment market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the optical communication and networking equipment market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

