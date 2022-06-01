The Top 10 Data Center Stories for May 2022

Switch data centers at the company’s Las Vegas campus. (Photo: Switch)































































































































































































































































































































































































































The deals keep coming in the data center industry, and readers of Data Center Frontier are paying close attention. Coverage of DigitalBridge’s $11 billion deal to take Switch private was the most popular story on DCF in May, a month which featured hot chips, cool technology and updates on Quantum Loophole, Aligned, NTT Global Data Centers Americas and Cologix.

Here are the 10 most popular stories on Data Center Frontier in May 2022, in order of article views:

Education is part of our mission at Data Center Frontier. In our Voices of the Industry feature, we share the experience of data center executives on the front lines of innovation. Here’s a look at the most popular Voices columns for DCF readers last month:

Be sure to check out all of our Voices columns, including insights from Future Facilities, DartPoints, Service Express, and Flexential.

Keep pace with the fact-moving world of data centers and cloud computing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, connecting with Data Center Frontier editor Rich Miller on LinkedIn, and signing up for our weekly newspaper using the form below.