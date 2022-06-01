The war in Ukraine mapped: The battle for the east

Stuart Ray, senior analyst at defence company McKenzie Intelligence Services, says that Russia has the momentum in the area around Severodonetsk:

“They’re starting to gain the initiative, even if they’re not getting it all their own way.”

Recent footage also suggests Russia is beginning to fight more effectively. The use of attack helicopters to support troop advances alongside artillery barrages indicates that Russian forces have improved their use of combined arms tactics.

This is where different units, such as artillery, ground, and air units, work in tandem to support each other.

The town of Bakhmut on the edge of the pocket has been shelled

Fighting in this way was sorely lacking from Russian forces in the early stage of the war, but Dr Frank Ledwidge thinks the Russians are starting to learn.

“The Russians are engaged in their own learning cycle. They’re starting to do more capable combined arms operations… so they’re pulling themselves together, even if some wider structural issues with the Russian army persist.”

Despite this seemingly improved Russian performance, there are still several factors in Ukraine’s favour that make further Russian advances difficult. First among them is the Siverskyi Donets river, which is impeding Russian movement from the northern side of the Severodonetsk pocket.