This leather cover fixes Apple’s two biggest Apple TV remote mistakes

Premium accessory maker Nomad has announced a new accessory that not only makes it easier to find the Apple TV remote that you’re always losing, but also makes it easier to hold once you find it.

The aptly-named Leather Cover looks stunning, but it’s functional in two important ways. First, it gives the new Apple TV remove a little more heft, making it much easier to hold. Second, it adds a space for you to slide an AirTag so you’ll never lose the remote down the back of the sofa again.

Or you will, but at least now you’ll know that’s where you lost it!

Finding your Siri Remote just got easier. Constructed with a hidden inner pocket for your AirTag, Leather Cover allows you to easily track your Remote using the Find My App.

None of this means that your remote is going to be huge after adding this cover, of course. It’s still going to be a slim boy but with the added benefit of gorgeous Horween leather making it less slippery.

Leather Cover stylishly elevates the look and feel of your Siri Remote. A protective layer of Horween leather feels soft in your hand and adds dimension to your Siri Remote while maintaining its slim profile.

If all of that sounds like something you want, and you probably should, the Nomad Leather Cover is available for $33.95 now. It’s only available in the gorgeous Ashland Brown color, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing!

Nomad makes some great accessories and it might have just introduced the best Apple TV remote accessory to date.