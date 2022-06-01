Categories Business Tony Banks: Genesis never really changed, we just got better at the short stuff Post author By Google News Post date June 1, 2022 No Comments on Tony Banks: Genesis never really changed, we just got better at the short stuff Along with Guns N’ Roses and the Manic Street Preachers, Genesis were on the cover of the first issue of Classic Rock. Twenty-four years and 300 issues later, we caught up with Genesis man Tony Banks as the band neared the end of the their swan song The Last Domino? Tour. Source link Related By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Thailand set to become metaverse pioneer Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.