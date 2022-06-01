U.S. Under-15 Women’s Youth National Team Will Travel To Europe For Friendly Matches Against The Netherlands And Germany

CHICAGO (May 31, 2022) – U.S. Under-15 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Katie Schoepfer will bring 20 players to Europe from June 6-16 for friendly matches against the Netherlands and Germany.

This is the third event of 2022 for the U.S. U-15s, but the matches will be the first international games for this age group since summer 2019 after a long pause in programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players for this year’s U-15 WYNT player pool were born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, and Schoepfer named a roster featuring 19 players born in 2007 and one born in 2008.

The USA will face the Netherlands on Friday, June 10 in Schalkhaar, about 70 miles east of Amsterdam, and will travel to Germany for a match on Wednesday, June 15 in Nordhorn, which is just three miles over the Netherlands/Germany border.

The 20 players represent 14 different clubs in 12 different states. Six of the players on the roster are from Dallas-area Solar Soccer Club. Two players are from Legends FC in Southern California.

The most recent international matches for the U-15s, back in 2019, were against Netherlands in the Netherlands. Of the three goals the USA scored in the 2-2 draw and 1-0 victory, one each earlier this month scored three goals for the U.S. U-20 Women’s Youth National Team in two friendly victories against Costa Rica, and forward Alyssa Thompson, who in March helped the USA win the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship and qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup by scoring three goals with two assists over five matches in the Dominican Republic.

U.S. U-15 WYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – NETHERLANDS AND GERMANY FRIENDLIES

GOALKEEPERS (2): Olivia Geller (Solar SC; Southlake, Texas), Molly Vapensky (Chicago FC United; Evanston, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (7): Mya Brandon (Michigan Hawks; Canton, Mich), Maddie Costello (SUSA; Stony Brook, N.Y.), Alexis Coughlin (Legends FC; Corona, Calif.), Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Prosper, Texas), Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Kai Price (Concorde Fire; Atlanta, Ga.), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kimmi Ascanio (Florida United; Doral, Fla.), Sofia Atehortua Montes (New York Soccer Club; Fairfield, Conn.), Kennedy Fuller (Solar SC; Southlake, Texas), Hannah Jordan (Solar SC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Solar SC; Aubrey, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Abby Ballek (Real Colorado; Timnath, Colo.), Ava Harrison (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.), Caroline Helfrich (Va Union; Mclean, Va.), Alexandra Pfeiffer (St Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Katie Scott (Internationals SC; Erie, Pa), Sealey Strawn (Solar SC; Prosper, Texas)