Ukraine victorious as ‘marvellous’ team edge closer to World Cup after defeating Scotland





The game was played in Glasgow on Wednesday after its postponement due to the war and sent the Ukrainian team one step closer to the World Cup. The players will now face Wales on Sunday for the final place in Group B who will then play England, the United States and Iran.

Ukraine won 3-1 after Andriy Yarmolenko scored 33 minutes in, followed by Roman Yaremchuck who followed suit just 16 minutes later. In the second half it seemed that Scotland might have brought it back with a late goal from Callum McGregor in the 79th minute as the Ukrainian side seemed to tire. However, Scottish hopes were dashed when the third and final goal of the game was scored by Artem Dovbyk of Ukraine at the end of the game.

The Ukrainian coach Oleksandr Petrakoc dedicated the victory to the Ukrainian forces “in trenches or in hospitals or wherever they are”. He added: “We played for the Ukrainians who suffer every day.” He also reminded listeners of the severity of the war amid the players jubilation, saying: “The Ukraine women raped by the orcs – as we call the Russians – on a daily basis.” Scottish team manager Steve Clarke said: “The best team won tonight.” READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Harry awarded ‘exceptional status’ ahead of Jubilee

“Nothing against Scotland but this was needed. On to the Wales match for them.” Images began to emerge of football fans in Ukraine watching on from their war-torn country. Another Scottish fan on Twitter said: “Congratulations to the Ukraine football team tonight, I confess I really hoped you would beat us.” User Mark Letman from Wales said: “Ukraine’s dream is an end to the war. Their football team is providing a light in the darkness.”