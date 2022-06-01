Universal Credit to Pension Credit – full list of benefits to see payment change this week

It should also be noted that this is a temporary change, and benefit payments should go back to their usual dates next month.

The amount that people receive from their benefits will not change because of the shifted payment dates.

Britons have been cautioned to properly budget this month, as an earlier payment date means they will have to wait a few days longer than usual between payments.

For example, someone due a benefit payment on the third of each month had just 29 days between their May and June payments.