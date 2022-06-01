Vladimir Putin puppet claims war to end when ‘stake driven through Zelensky’





Andrei Sidorchik, a Russian political analyst and regular on Russia-1, the nation’s most-watched broadcaster, branded Ukrainians as “ghouls” as he claimed the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky wants “to turn everything into dead meat”. He said there was “no other way” to end the war in Ukraine other than killing Mr Zelensky and “driving a stake” through the “unclean” Ukrainian army.

Sidorchik said: “How far away do we need to move [Ukraine]? How far away could you move a maniac, a ghoul, who wants to turn everything into dead meat? “On which territory will this moment take place, when this ghoul will stop being a ghoul? “I’m telling you: We’re fighting ghouls! They mystically want to turn everything into dead meat, they announce that openly. “We can only stop when they lose the opportunity to kill us. That’s why I’ll say it again: The unclean can be stopped only when you drive a stake through it. “When a stake is driven through Volodymyr Zelensky, then there will be peace. There is no other way.”

As the war in Ukraine enters its 98th day, hopes of peace negotiations between the two nations are a distant possibility, having been broken off towards the end of March due to irreconcilable differences. And while Russia have retreated from their offensives against the capital of Kyiv in the centre of Ukraine, Putin's forces have targeted areas in the Donbas with reasonable success. According to a regional governor in the east, Russia blew up a chemicals factory in the city of Severodonetsk yesterday causing an explosion of toxic nitric acid and a subsequent plume of pink smoke. Residents were urged to stay inside and avoid at all costs coming into contact with the noxious substance.

Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian head of the city administration, said Russia controls 60 percent of Severodonetsk, with Ukraine holding around 20 percent and the rest a “no-man’s land”. He said: “The 20 percent is being fiercely defended by our armed forces. Our troops are holding defensive lines. Attempts are being made to drive out the Russian troops.” “We have hope that despite everything we will free the city and not allow it to be completely occupied.” Stryuk added that 12-13,000 people remained in the city but that all essential infrastructure had been destroyed and that access to the city to deliver food or other aid was impossible. He said: “They are living in conditions of constant shelling, and now street battles are going on too, which has heightened the danger to the civilian population.”