Yellowstone’s “Stories From The Bunkhouse” Is Back With Jimmy, Ryan, & Colby Playing “Ready, Aim, Draw”

If you’ve been missing those awesome Yellowstone “Stories from the Bunkhouse” videos, starring Jefferson White (Jimmy), Denim Richards (Colby), and Ian Bohen (Ryan), you’re in luck…

Because Yellowstone has brought it back for a special edition video, featuring the iconic trio who portray the ranch hands on the show.

Of course, we’re in the so-called offseason between Seasons Four and Five, so they aren’t weighing in on a previous episode.

However, they’re playing their own version of “Pictionary,” except they put a little a spin on it and call it “Ready, Aim, Draw.”

As the three take turns drawing some memorable features from the show, the other two sit back and try to guess what it is.

From the train station, to dinosaur bones, to horses, and more, it makes for some high quality entertainment.

Check it out:

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date

This week, we learned that production for Yellowstone season five was officially underway in Montana.

And today, we now have the highly anticipated premiere date for the brand new season…

And it’s Sunday, November 13.

I’ll admit, the later date is kinda a bummer, considering rumors have circulated recently about season five aiming for a late summer premiere, so we still have a while to wait on the edge of our seats for the new season. Of course, a summer premiere would’ve been an insanely quick turnaround from season four.

Season five will consist of 14 episodes split into two parts, marking the longest season of Yellowstone to date.

On top of the new season, we also have the Yellowstone prequel series 1932 to look forward to, which features the Dutton family during prohibition and the Great Depression, and the series announced yesterday that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the show.

We also have the Four Sixes Ranch spinoff, which is believed to star both Jimmy (Jefferson White) and Walker (Ryan Bingham), documenting their time on the Four Sixes in Texas.

GET READY.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Already Knows The Ending

If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not.

And that might be a good thing.

Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end.

So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes.

In fact, according to a new interview with the New York Times, the end is actually in sight.

“Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.

It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

He echoed that sentiment in a previous interview with Deadline, hinting that show could possibly conclude after Season 6, which might be sooner than fans want, but there’s no sense in dragging the story out for the sake of more seasons (looking at you How I Met Your Mother).

“Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

We’ll just have to wait and see, but it sounds a lot like 6 or 7 seasons could be the sweet spot. And with Season 4 already in the book and Season 5 already in production, it sounds like the end is in sight.

Of course, with the release of the prequel series, 1883, the upcoming second chapter with 1932, not to mention rumors about a 6666’s Ranch spinoff featuring Jimmy, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is far from over.

And if you’re a fan of the hit series Yellowstone, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist, updated in real time each week as new episodes air.

Spotify

Apple Music