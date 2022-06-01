Categories
Yellowstone’s “Stories From The Bunkhouse” Is Back With Jimmy, Ryan, & Colby Playing “Ready, Aim, Draw”


If you’ve been missing those awesome Yellowstone “Stories from the Bunkhouse” videos, starring Jefferson White (Jimmy), Denim Richards (Colby), and Ian Bohen (Ryan), you’re in luck…

Because Yellowstone has brought it back for a special edition video, featuring the iconic trio who portray the ranch hands on the show.

Of course, we’re in the so-called offseason between Seasons Four and Five, so they aren’t weighing in on a previous episode.

However, they’re playing their own version of “Pictionary,” except they put a little a spin on it and call it “Ready, Aim, Draw.”

As the three take turns drawing some memorable features from the show, the other two sit back and try to guess what it is.

From the train station, to dinosaur bones, to horses, and more, it makes for some high quality entertainment.

Check it out:





