Zendaya Posted A Rare PDA Pic With Tom Holland To Celebrate His Birthday

From the couple that brought you, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays.”
If you’re into the couple that is Tom Holland and Zendaya (Tomdaya? Zendom?), then you’re likely aware of two things: A) They like to keep things super on the DL, and B) They are rather cute together.
Well, today is Tom’s 26th birthday! And to mark the occasion, Zendaya posted a pic of the pair having a lil’ snuggle:
“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," Zendaya wrote in the caption.
For the scholars among you, this may make you think back to when Tom gave Zendaya a birthday shoutout last September, writing, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”
Beyond that, I’d dare say this is the first ~coupley~ pic of the two that we’ve had on the feed! What a delight!
Zendaya previously explained in an interview last year why she preferred to keep their relationship largely private, saying, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”
