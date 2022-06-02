10 Steamy Movies To Get You In The Mood On Date Night

Oh, the joy of Netflix and chill. Across different genres, movies serve a lot of purposes. Sometimes, a movie is truly primarily intended to be erotic.

These movies are great choices for a sexy date night (or even a night of quality alone time). These films feature sizzling chemistry, beautiful people and sometimes fantastical scenarios.

50 Shades Of Grey (2015)





50 Shades of Grey may be a silly bore-fest for some men, but a guy can also be a sport by taking his wife or girlfriend out to dinner, and watching this movie. 50 Shades undeniably can spark some fireworks.

There is certainly a lot of sexiness on display here. Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) is mega-rich and good-looking, but he is also dominant and sensitive at the same time. He is a man but also a boy. He is strong but wounded. 50 Shades taps into a similar fantasy as Beauty and the Beast and Twilight, and can make for a very good date night.

The Remains Of The Day (1993)





If 50 Shades of Grey bores some men, a lot of people might fall asleep during this one. It isn’t a movie to watch if you expect to be swinging from the chandeliers. That said, the Merchant Ivory film was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture.

The sexiness of Remains of the Day comes from how much two people want each other but can’t have each other. It isn’t a steamy movie for everyone, but it is just what some people may desire.

Dirty Dancing (1987)



Image via Vestron Pictures

Many people love the watch Johnny (Patrick Swayze) dance, and his tough-guy yet sensitive manliness. Many also enjoy the energetic innocence of Baby (Jennifer Grey). Everyone enjoys the incredible and sexy dance sequences and the nostalgia.

Dirty Dancing was a surprise hit. People went to see it because of the title (it was one of the biggest hits of 1987), but the movie was sexy in ways people weren’t expecting.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)



Image via Focus Features

For all audiences, Ang Lee‘s Oscar-winning Western is a moving romance, and the sparks between Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) fly even as insurmountable obstacles come between them.

This movie depicts the deeply affecting struggle of wanting to be with someone, but not being able to because of prejudice.

Basic Instinct (1992)





Paul Verhoeven‘s massive hit is one of the high points of the 90s erotic thriller boom. Walking the line between wondering if your partner wanted to make love to you or secretly wanted to kill you was a 90s thing.

The 90s was a decade obsessed with sex and death. Basic Instinct is an expression of that era and has a few iconic scenes. The icepick bedroom scene and the infamous interrogation were scenes everybody was talking about when the movie was originally released. Basic Instinct made Sharon Stone a household name.

Bitter Moon (1992)





Bitter Moon is a great movie to watch if you want to feel grateful for your partner and remember what made you fall in love in the first place. Bitter Moon shows how some people fall out of love because of boredom, and things have become mundane.

When a relationship reaches that point, people will sometimes turn to fetishes or otherwise break new ground to hold a relationship together. Still, all those things can fail because only love can hold a relationship together. Bitter Moon is a bitter and spiteful, but fun movie.





Bound (1996)



Image via Gramercy Pictures

The steaminess of Bound has a lot to do with the performances of Jennifer Tilly as Violet and Gina Gershon as Corky. Violet is the girlfriend of Caesar (Joe Pantoliano), a violent gangster.

Corky is doing renovations on the next-door apartment.

The women can’t help the attraction they have for each other and eventually begin making love, and that is when it gets steamy. That’s also when it gets dangerous, as the lovers become entangled in a web of violent crime.

9 1/2 Weeks (1986)





Bound was steamy because of Tilly and Gershon. 9 ½ Weeks is steamy because of Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger. At the center of 9 ½ Weeks is a fantasy BDSM relationship as John draws Elizabeth deeper and deeper into kinkier things.

There are steamy scenes throughout this movie that can heat the coldest hearts.





Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989)





Sex, Lies and Videotape was not the movie people were expecting but ended up being sexier because of it. The core of the movie is how people are wounded and hurt. People will lie, act out and do things because they have been hurt, and honesty, patience, and empathy are sexy traits that will guide them through the hurt and lead to true intimacy.

The dealing with intimacy and the relationship between Graham (James Spader) and Ann (Andie MacDowell) is what makes the film steamy.

Secretary (2002)





It is fun to watch Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and E Edward Grey (James Spader) tease each other in this movie. Both 9 1/2 Weeks and 50 Shades of Grey were fantasy versions of the BDSM world.

The steamy film rests on the playfulness between Lee and Edward. The Secretary shows how a real relationship in the DS world might work. It is an interesting character study of how people in that world think.

