20% of Ukraine is under Russian control, President Zelensky says

A woman collects belongings from rubble in Sloviansk on June 1. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

The war in Ukraine has left at least 7 people dead and 26 injured in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.

Here is where much of the fighting is taking place:

Donbas: Ukraine’s military said it has repelled 13 enemy attacks in the direction of Donetsk and Luhansk — the two regions that make up Donbas — in the past 24 hours.

Northeast of Sloviansk in the Lyman area, Russian forces tried to advance but “suffered losses and withdrew,” an update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

“Most” of Severodonetsk, one of the last cities to hold out in Luhansk, has been taken by Russia, a Ukrainian military official there said.

Southern Ukraine: Two people were killed and two other were injured Wednesday in Mykolaiv, a southern city not far from the front line, after Russia “fired on residential quarters,” damaging two high-rise buildings and four homes, regional officials said.

“We are being shelled from all sides,” Vitalii Kim, head of Mykolaiv regional military administration said on Thursday.

Mykolaiv is not far from Kherson, which has been under Russian control since early in the invasion. Kim said reports have emerged that Russian forces in Kherson “have started looting stores in Kherson” and “they are taking everything out in the direction of Crimea,” in the event that Ukrainian forces re-take the city.

Regional officials said the situation in Kherson is “stably tense” with “fighting and shelling” continuing. Many areas are “without electricity, water and gas,” and in need of “medicine and humanitarian aid.”

Further west in South Buh, six areas were targeted by mortars and artillery, and air strikes were also launched from Mi-24 helicopters, regional officials said.

Zaporizhzhia: Two people received shrapnel wounds after Russian troops fired artillery on residential homes in the Polohy district, the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration said.

Northeast Ukraine: Russia’s main efforts in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, were “focused on maintaining the occupied borders,” the military said. Regional officials said one woman was found dead under the rubble of a school after shelling overnight; one man was also injured. Six other civilians were also injured after shelling to two areas southeast and northeast of Kharkiv.

Russian forces retreated from the city in May, leaving behind evidence of potential atrocities.

Three civilians in Sumy, a city northwest of Kharkiv, were injured after a Russian plane “fired three missiles” around midnight during an air raid, destroying one house and damaging several others.

Western Ukraine: In Lviv, the city in western Ukraine that is housing countless internally displaced Ukrainians, five people were injured after Russia carried out a missile strike on Wednesday night, targeting railways. Train services have been impacted.