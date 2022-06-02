30 Most Memorable Diane Lane Movies Ranked Worst To Best

Based on the iconic novel by S.E. Hinton, Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders” is one of the definitive stories of young rebels trying to find their place in a world that doesn’t understand them. Today, the movie is best known for an all-star cast that included a who’s-who of 1980s rising stars. In addition to Lane, the film featured appearances by Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, and Tom Cruise, among others.

“The Outsiders” was commercially successful, grossing $33 million off a budget of $10 million. Its success came when Francis Ford Coppola needed it most, since he was coming off the financial disaster of “One From the Heart.”

Decades later, Coppola revisited the film with a director’s cut, “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel,” which adds over 20 minutes of new footage and replaces much of the musical score with more period appropriate rock and roll music. Which cut is superior depends on personal taste — but any way you cut it, “The Outsiders” is essential viewing, especially for young teens.