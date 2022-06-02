Austin Parks Foundation offering free movies, fitness classes in area parks

The Austin Parks Foundation is kicking off some summer programming and celebrating 30 years of enhancing lives in our communities through bettering our public parks.

APF has partnered with Rocket Cinema for several screenings for its Movies in the Park series. The schedule for the free outdoor entertainment is as follows:

Thursday, June 23 At Dick Nichols Park | Movie: The Goonies

Thursday, July 28 At Colony District Park | Movie: The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Friday, August 26 At Dove Springs District Park | Movie: Encanto (En Español)

Friday, September 23 At Pan American Park | Movie: In The Heights

Friday, November 4 At Mueller Lake Park | Movie: Luca

Friday, November 18 At Mueller Lake Park | Movie: Soul

Besides movies, APF has partnered with It’s Time Texas to offer FItness in the Park to help encourage community-wide physical activity and positive wellbeing. The free fitness classes are led by certified instructors and accommodate all levels of fitness and abilities.

Fitness classes begin at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.

APF is also offering Playdates in the Park to activate families with young children. These events will include things such as live story readings, creative movement, music, and more. You can get details about all the different programming here.