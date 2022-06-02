Barclays issues warning as man, 76 loses over £1,000 in NHS text scam – ‘so many triggers’

Scammers were able to deceive 76-year-old Christopher Short into parting with his personal details by telling him he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. He received a text message purporting to be from NHS Track and Trace and did not doubt the authority.

Having recently attended a packed meeting and with an immunocompromised wife, Mr Short, clicked on a link in the message to order a testing kit.

However the website it took him to was fake.

The criminals had made a convincing but fake NHS site and instructed Mr Short to fill in his personal details and pay for delivery of the non-existent kit with his credit card.

This gave the scammers enough to allow them to immediately start using his credit card.

