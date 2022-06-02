Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Reveal Rumored For Next Week, Changes To 64-Player Conquest Coming This Week

Battlefield 2042’s long-awaited Season 1 update will be revealed officially next week, according to a report from Tom Henderson for Try Hard Guides. The reveal could happen–possibly with an accompanying trailer–on June 7, with impressions from media and other sources going live on June 8.
Henderson reported that playtests for Season 1 have been “going on extensively” over the past few weeks, and one big change in Season 1 could be around specialists. As fans know, Battlefield 2042 did away with the traditional class-based Battlefield approach in favor of specialist characters. The extent of any changes to the system in the Season 1 update are unknown, but Henderson said a new specialist character named Ewelina Lis could arrive with the new season.