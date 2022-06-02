Binance Integrates Web3 into Showbiz by Partnering with The Weeknd for his ‘After Hours Till Down’ Tour – Ethereum World News

Summary:

Binance has announced a one-of-kind partnership with The Weeknd: a famous singer, songwriter, and record producer.

The partnership will focus on integrating Web3 into The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Down’ tour.

Binance will celebrate the tour’s launch with a $2 million donation to the XO Humanitarian Fund administered by the World Food Program.

Binance and The Weeknd will also collaborate in launching NFTs and merchandise focusing on the tour.

Binance, the largest crypto exchange in terms of trade volume, has announced a partnership with the famous singer, songwriter, record producer, and general music phenom, The Weeknd.

The team at Binance shared the new collaboration with The Weeknd through Twitter. The announcement also explained that the crypto exchange planned to integrate Web3 tech into The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour. Additionally, Binance will be donating $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund administered by the World Food Program, USA.

Binance to Collaborate with HXOUSE To Release Exclusive NFTs for The Weeknd’s Tour

According to the official announcement by Binance, the crypto exchange will also collaborate with XHOUSE, an incubator for creative entrepreneurs, to launch an exclusive NFT collection for the tour and corresponding co-branded merchandise. Furthermore, attendees will have an opportunity of using their virtual ticket stubs to gain access to commemorative NFTs, further expanding the tour experience for fans.

Binance and The Weeknd will also donate five percent of its sales from the NFTs to the XO Humanitarian Fund in addition to the above-mentioned initial 2 million dollars.

Additional information on the NFT collection and co-branded merchandise will be provided soon and promptly before the tour.

LimeWire Recently Embrace Web3

Binance’s partnership with The Weeknd comes almost one month after the Legendary peer-to-peer music sharing platform of LimeWire announced that it had completed a private sale of its LMWR token. The round of funding was spearheaded by Kraken Ventures, Arrington Capital, and GSR.

LimeWire had stated that the funds would be used to build strong connections within the crypto and music industry by expanding into NFTs to issue music collectibles.

In mid-May, Limewire announced a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group for ‘content licensing on a global scale.’

In mid-May, Limewire announced a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group for 'content licensing on a global scale.'