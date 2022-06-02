Buxton Notes: June 2

Historians to hear author

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will meet for a genealogical program at 7 p.m. June 21 at its headquarters, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), in Bar Mills. Face masks are required to attend.

Author Frederick R. Boyle will present “Writing Books of Early Families of York County,” and he will sign copies of his latest book, “Early Families of Buxton.”

“His Buxton book will contain about 100 sets of genealogies of Buxton families whose roots go back to the mid-18th century,” the society reported on its website, buxtonhollishistorical.org. “Included are the Atkinsons, Boyntons, Bradburys, Dearborns, Eldens, Emerys, Lanes, Redlons, Sawyers, Woodmans, and many more.”

A Boston, Massachusetts, native, Boyle grew up in Medford and earned degrees from Colby College and Boston University along with a certificate of advanced graduate study at Harvard University.

Boyle was a certified genealogist from 1985-2005 through the Board for Certification of Genealogists in Washington, D.C. Previous to this, he was a certified genealogical record searcher. For the last seven years of his 30-year teaching career, Boyle was director of the Education Without Walls program.

Since retirement from teaching, he has authored several books and is still an active professional genealogist specializing in searches of families in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. From 1985-2011, he was a trustee of the Springvale Public Library where he served as an advisor for its extensive genealogy collection.

He is a member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Maine Historical Society.

“We are happy to report that Fred has recently begun research on yet another book entitled, ‘Early Families of Hollis,’” the historical society posted.

Buxton Hollis Historical Society can be reached at 929-1684.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on May 30, 1962, that Burleigh Richards Jr. spoke about highway safety when Buxton Grange met. Bruce Emery was in charge of the program.