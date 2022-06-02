Chorus brings Beatles to Emerald Cathedral

The Heart of Kentucky Men’s Chorus brings the Beatles back to the stage during their Beatlemania spring concert.

The show is 6 p.m. June 11 at the Emerald Cathedral Amphitheater on the trails around Freeman Lake off Pear Orchard Road. Parking is available at First Presbyterian Church and Grace Heartland Church.

The lineup features some of the Beatles biggest hits and guest performers such as 9-2-5, The Kentucky Babes and several quartets.

“This show has something for the whole family,” chorus president Jim Lever said in a news release.

Because of the makeup of the cathedral, the group said acoustics are good for a capella music. The forest surroundings also make a great environment for a summer concert.

Admission to the concert is free and the performance serves as a benefit for the Living Waters Guatemala Partnership sponsored by the Elizabethtown Rotary Club and First Presbyterian Church. Baked goods and drinks will be for sale and donations to the project are accepted.

The project helps provide clean, safe drinking water for communities in Guatemala. Drinkable water is scarce in the region and infants and children are most vulnerable to life-threatening disease from drinking contaminated water, a news release stated.

A team from the partnership is in Guatemala until Friday to install a purification system. It will be the 29th one provided by the group.

“We are grateful to the chorus for offering this show as an opportunity to tell the community about our work, sharing the gift of clean water in Guatemala,” team leader Bob Swope said in a release. “Thanks to the support from many individuals, organizations and businesses, more than 90,000 Guatemalans now have access to clean water.”

If the concert is canceled due to weather, it will be rescheduled for June 18.

For information, email bswope@swope.com or find The Heart of Kentucky Men’s Chorus on Facebook.