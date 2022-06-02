Class A North girls tennis quarterfinal: Messalonskee singles out Mt. Blue

FARMINGTON — It didn’t take long for Messalonskee’s No.1 singles player Camdyn LaMarre to figure out that the hazy sun might play a role in Thursday’s Class A North girls tennis quarterfinal.

LaMarre’s strength held up as she outlasted Mt. Blue’s persistent Khloe Dean to help steer the fifth-seeded Eagles to a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Mt. Blue.

The Eagles (11-3) advance to face No. 1 Brunswick (12-1) in the semifinals on Saturday. The Dragons beat No. 8 Edward Little (5-9) by a score of 5-0 on Thursday.

LaMarre, a senior, beat Dean 6-1, 6-2 and spearheaded the Eagles’ sweep of singles action. Dean was still feeling tired after her recent bout of COVID-19.

“Basically, I just had to keep up my energy and whatnot because it is really hot out,” LaMarre said. “I just had to keep up my energy levels and shoot the right shots to keep (Dean) moving around. I know she was recently sick so … she couldn’t run as fast, which was understandable.

“I just tried to hit those angle shots to get her to move around the courts so I didn’t have to waste as much of my energy, just because it was so hot out today. I thought everyone played well.”

No. 2 singles player Kirsten Frost put the kibosh on Mt. Blue’s Grace Bell 6-2, 6-1. Messalonskee No. 3 singles player Heidi Quist dispatched Sadie McDonough with a 6-4, 6-2 win.

“They are strong singles players,” Messalonskee coach Caroline Mathes said. “They are really good. I am happy that all three singles players played to their abilities.

“The last time we played Mt. Blue we had a three-setter with our No. 3, and it was really close and tight, so I knew if (my player) could get ahead and stay ahead that she would be OK. I am proud of my doubles players even though they lost, but they still played really well.”

The Cougars’ (9-4) doubles teams had two fine outings against the Eagles.

In doubles action, Mt. Blue’s Gracie Ross and Tessa Marcotte topped the Eagles’ Joanna Zhang and Brynn Lilly, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. The Cougars’ doubles team of Emma Charles and Anna Hyde put away Messalonskee’s Meg Kennard and Emma Wiswell, 6-4, 6-4.

“I just felt my partner had good vibes going on,” Charles said. “I think the most important in doubles is (to) just have a good connection.”

Charles said she felt a little tired in the heat, too.

“I drank a Red Bull during school hoping to get some (energy), but it did not do it for me,” she said. “I am proud of how we played today.”

Hyde said she was motivated because this was her last tennis match as a senior.

“This was my first time playing with Emma Charles, which was really exciting,” Hyde said. “I wish we had a little bit more time together.”

Mt. Blue coach Griffin Conlogue said it’s hard to bid farewell to the 2022 season.

“It was a little tough to have the season end today — especially at home with great group of seniors who have meant a lot to me in the program over the past few years,” Conlogue said. “But Messalonskee is not a bad team to lose to. They have great sportsmanship, great players, good kids out there, good coach.

“If you are going to lose, it is good to lose to a team you like. Their depth is just really, really great. They are strong at three singles spots.”



« Previous