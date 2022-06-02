Demand for Global Metaverse Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 225 Bn Growth by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 37.8% | Metaverse Technology Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Metaverse Technology Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 33 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 225 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 37.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Epic Games, NetEase, Microsoft, Unity, Netmarble, RRoblox, MiHoYo, Lilith, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, Nexon, Meta (formerly Facebook), ZQGame, and Others.

NEW YORK, NY, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Metaverse Technology Market – Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Metaverse Technology Market size & share was worth about USD 33 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 225 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 37.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Metaverse Technology? How big is the Metaverse Technology Industry?

Market Overview:

Metaverse technology is a hypothetical internet iteration that incorporates augmented and virtual reality, mixed reality, and blockchain. Metaverse technologies are positioning themselves as a next-generation computing platform. Metaverse technologies have ushered in a new era of e-commerce, online gaming, entertainment, social media, and content creation. The metaverse, which combines all of the aforementioned technologies, creates a virtual experience that splits the difference between physical and virtual reality.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/metaverse-technology-market

Story continues

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 225+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 33 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 225 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 37.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Epic Games, NetEase, Microsoft, Unity, Netmarble, RRoblox, MiHoYo, Lilith, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, Nexon, Meta (formerly Facebook), ZQGame, and Others Key Segment By Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Metaverse Technology Market: Dynamics

The global gaming industry has redefined itself in order to maximize global consumer engagement and sales growth. Gaming has been completely transformed in the last decade, both organizationally and commercially, regardless of the devices used. These days, games enable people to actually participate in and enjoy their enthusiasm for gaming in a way that suits their mood, lifestyle, interests, location, and budget. Old gaming techniques are giving way to newer technologies such as motion control, voice & facial recognition, and high-definition (HD) displays; consumers can choose from a wide range of games, such as action games, sports video games, and role-playing video games, based on their preferences.

Metaverse technology provides players with a three-dimensional and 360-degree experience. Playing online games based on metaverse technology can provide players with an immersive experience that allows for interplay, virtual meetings, earning money, and even attending concerts.

Metaverse technology gives players the impression that they are in a completely different world. More and more tech behemoths are introducing new platforms for online gaming. The global metaverse technology market is thriving as a result of such high demand for online gaming. However, the growing use of technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), VR, AR, MR, and others in metaverse platforms have opened up new avenues for cyber attackers to attack individuals and businesses. As a result, consumer concerns about data privacy and security, as well as their identity, are growing, potentially impeding the market growth.

Browse the full “Metaverse Technology Market By Application (Social Media & Content Creation, Digital Marketing, Online Shopping, Testing & Inspection, Conferences & Events, and Gaming), By End-User (Education, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/metaverse-technology-market

Metaverse Technology Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

A key driver of interest in the metaverse technology concept was the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals began to work from home, and students began to take online classes, necessitating the creation of practical channels or procedures to make online communication more realistic. Both consumers and companies became more aware of the epidemic as a result. In 2020, tech corporations will divulge their investments in this technology. Because of the billion dollars invested by metaverse, the year 2021 was a wonderful one for investment prospects in metaverse technology (Facebook). The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened metaverse technology development, and the post-pandemic atmosphere is likely to pique client interest.

Virtual internet communities, such as interactive game landscapes and the expanding use of mixed reality, have grown in popularity as crucial lifestyle places for customers who have been constrained due to lockdowns and closures. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a favourable impact on the worldwide metaverse technology market, with numerous industries potentially benefiting from it. The popularity of the metaverse is growing thanks to the rise of digital investments, blockchain, and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Metaverse Technology Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global metaverse technology market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

By application, the market is divided into social media & content creation, digital marketing, online shopping, testing & inspection, conferences & events, and gaming.

The most important contributions to the expansion of the global metaverse technology market are social media, gaming, and content creation.

Online gaming is the most popular application in the world. VR, AR, Mixed Reality, Blockchain, and other technologies are increasingly being used in the gaming industry to provide users with 3D and 360-degree experiences.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into:

By end-user, the market is divided into education, media & entertainment, banking, financial services, & insurance, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others.

The media & entertainment segment has the largest market share, owing to companies’ increasing focus on improving social interactions through metaverse platforms, providing advanced immersive experiences, and driving media consumption.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/metaverse-technology-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global metaverse technology market include –

Epic Games

NetEase

Microsoft

Unity

Netmarble

RRoblox

MiHoYo

Lilith

Tencent

ByteDance

Baidu

Nexon

Meta (formerly Facebook)

ZQGame

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Metaverse Technology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 37.8% during the forecast period.

In term of revenue, the Metaverse Technology market was valued at around US$ 33 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 225 billion, by 2028.

AR & VR are becoming more widely used in a variety of industries around the world stimulating the market growth.

Metaverse-powered online games promise interactive interactions, meetings, concerts, and income. Tech leaders are launching new online gaming platforms, which will enhance the use of metaverse technology in the gaming sector in the coming years.

By region, The presence of technology behemoths and their huge investment in the development of cutting-edge technologies such as metaverse technology is fueling the expansion of North America’s metaverse technology business.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/metaverse-technology-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Metaverse Technology industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Metaverse Technology Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Metaverse Technology Industry?

What segments does the Metaverse Technology Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Metaverse Technology Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

The North American region clearly dominates the global metaverse technology market among all regions, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. It reflects the widespread presence of companies (in the world of games and metaverse) such as The Sandbox, Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.), and others in the United States and Canada, as well as their huge investments in creating metaverse platforms to provide consumers with more interactive gaming and entertainment experiences.

Furthermore, various research centers and educational institutions in these countries are actively working to explore the potential of the metaverse and related virtual environments, which are contributing to regional market growth.

Recent Developments

April 2021: Meta (formerly Facebook) has released a new VR remote work app called ‘Horizon Workrooms,’ which enables users to make a VR office space that is far more immersive than a typical video conference.

August 2020: Microsoft launched Together Mode in its Teams app. It allows meeting participants to be in a solitary virtual space.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/metaverse-technology-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global metaverse technology market is segmented as follows:

By Application

By End-User

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/metaverse-technology-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Metaverse Market By Device (Mobile Phones, Desktop, Console, and Others), By Application (Social Media, Gaming, Online Shopping, Conferences, Content Creations, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Market By Technology (VR, AR, MR, XR, and Blockchain), By Component (Hardware and Software), By End-Use (Destination Tours, Room Tours, Theme Parks & Museums, Trade Shows & Expos, Natural Attractions, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Online Language Learning Market By Product (Institutional Learners and Individual Learners), By Language (Japanese, German, French, Chinese, Spanish, English, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

Hypersonic Technology Market By Launch Method (Sub-Launch, Sea launch, Surface Launch, and Air Launch), By Range (Medium Range, Short Range, Intercontinental Range, and Intermediate Range), By Type (Missiles, Hypersonic Spaceplanes, and Hypersonic Glide Vehicles), By End-User (Navy, Air Force, Military, and Space), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Outline, Market Insights, Inclusive Analysis, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Cryptocurrency Market By Category (Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Dashcoin, Litecoin, and Others), By Elements (Software and Hardware), By Methods (Mining and Transactions), and By End-User Analysis (Banking, Stock Market & Virtual Currency, Real Estate, and Others): Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2021–2028

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market By Technology (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality), By Offering (Hardware & Software), By Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com