Did Someone Say Free Movies?

It’s summer! This means so many fun, family activities, and the best thing about fun, family activities, is when they are free!

The City of Amarillo Parks and Rec is really great about hosting several events in the summer that all families can take part in and not have to worry about breaking the bank.

They are bringing back their Starlight Cinema.

What is Starlight Cinema?

It’s free movies in the park.

Not only is it free movies in the park, but they are also going to be doing different movies in different parks in Amarillo so everyone can take part.

When and where can we watch movies in the park?

The first movie will be on Saturday, June 11th. It will be at the Southwest Park Baseball Complex and they will be showing

The Sandlot

I think the baseball complex is the perfect place to show the best baseball movie ever!

Hey, you guys! On Friday, June 24th in Memorial Park go on an adventure with

The Goonies

It’s time to introduce a new generation to One-Eye Willie, the Truffle Shuffle, and Astoria, Oregon.

Then on Friday, July 22 at Memorial Park

The Little Rascals

Mark your calendars and get ready for a few fun evenings of great movies and fun for the entire family.

Make sure to bring a blanket or some chairs. Amarillo Parks and Rec will provide popcorn. The movies start at dark.

It’s time to make some great memories with your kiddos sitting on a blanket and watching a movie in the park.

