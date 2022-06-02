Facing the music: Father/son team’s work strikes chord with art fans

It may take a moment to get it, but then it starts to come together. Right now, and you’ll start to see John and Paul. There’s something in the way George’s face takes shape. Ringo is undeniable. It’s the Beatles as you’ve never seen them before, all together now.

In the corner sits Elton John. Freddie Mercury and Willie Nelson are hanging out together. There’s Tina Turner, too. All of them as you’ve never seen them before. All in Hillsborough, at the Eno River Arts Mill. Each of them a collaborative work of art from a father/son team from Venezuela called Ikorma.

Orlando ‘Mango’ Martinez, the younger half of the Ikorma duo, has been in the U.S. for seven years, first arriving in Miami. He was in a band, Viniloversus, that toured the east coast, from Miami to Boston. He moved to New York, got married, and for a period of time, the pair lived as nomads, as Mango and his band toured Latin America, Mexico, and Europe.

The pandemic halted any touring plans, and Mango and his wife soon found themselves in need of a place to settle in. His father-in-law had property no one was using in Hillsborough, so the couple moved into the house.

Throughout his musical exploits and adventures, Mango was still creating art, often using digital technology as a springboard to creating the physical visual artwork in his studio at the Eno River Arts Mill.

“It’s a composition,” Mango said. “I don’t consider myself more musician or painter. I consider myself an artist and in such way, I believe in modernism and multidisciplinary. I’m also in love with technology and NFTs. (The Beatles paintings are) super interesting because even though they’re painted traditionally with acrylic, they are designs that have been digitized. They actually come from these first sketches, some of which I’ll be showing in the exhibition. It comes from lines that we started doing, and then that gets into a whole digital realm where we put them, and then we have the prints going on. Then we project these big ones and then paint them, like old school. The process for me is super-interesting. I love it. I want to showcase the process, because I think people will enjoy the artwork more knowing there’s a lot more coming from behind it.”

Mango likens his visual art process to how his band makes music, where it’s a collection of ideas, or musicians, that are pieced together to create a finished song, or performance. His creativity is fueled by collaboration, which is one of the reasons he wanted to team with his father, Iñaki Martinez, to produce artwork.

“I was the one that brought in my dad and told him we needed to do this,” said Mango. “He was a professionally trained artist who just didn’t pursue that career. Now, at this stage, he is super into it. He was here in April, working on the main pieces with me. It’s been wonderful actually having the space, being here, and finally showcasing my artwork in the States.”

Mango and his dad — the pair showing as Ikorma — will have its first solo exhibit in the U.S., June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Eno Arts Mill Gallery. Mango and his band will also perform cover songs of the musicians represented in the paintings. His father, Iñaki, will also be at the show.

Mango is to a room as his artwork is to a canvas: animated, colorful, exuberant, and excited. His sketches are energetic, unrefined, and seemingly out of control. His father’s style is more precise and structured. When the two combine for a project, one can even see how the painting appears assembled.

“When we started 10 years ago, we weren’t painting any particular face. We come from Venezuela, and we were trying to express what it’s like to be in Venezuela,” Mango said. “I’m Venezuelan, but my grandparents were Basque Spanish. And you have Portuguese and Lebanese. Everybody comes here, you know? When we started doing these, we were trying to portray more about the energy of the people, more like something abstract to it. My dad is a fan of Salvador Dali and the surrealism, and you can definitely see some there. I am a huge fan of the Cubism. That’s why there’s this sense of Lego. We love it. Probably the next distribution is going to be these coming together as a 3-D aspect of it, like a structure.”

Mango said he’s never seen his father so happy as when he is producing artwork. He’s even learning how to use an iPad as a tool to create work and capture his ideas.

With the composition, style, and colors Mango and his father use, it’s not hard to imagine some of these paintings working on the side of a building, as a mural or other forms of street art. Some of that is influence from his time living in Miami, and early exposure to a street art movement that was just getting started in that region.

For the series of portraits of musicians, Mango said his musical interest guides him for picking what musician will be painted. “It has nothing to do with the faces,” he said.

Many of the Ikorma paintings sell in the thousands of dollars, and Mango said he is selling art and doing commissions. He is hoping the upcoming show will open the door to more and bigger shows. With his unusual and easily recognizable style, it’s a pretty safe bet he will soon be in demand.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years now,” Mango said. “I know how hard it is and I know about the timing. Once it happens, it’s like a snowball. I definitely feel it and believe at any point it’s going to happen. I’ve been building relationships here for the past two years, and I have a lot of friends now here in town. They are also promoting my show. So I’m happy.”

“Ikorma Musicons” will be June 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Eno River Arts Mill. There will also be live music.

Eno River Arts Mill is at 437 Dimmocks Mill Road.