Five Bulldogs Ranked in Final ITA Poll – University of Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – For the 34th time in 37 seasons, the University of Georgia women’s tennis team concluded the season with a top-15 finish.

In the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point that were released Wednesday, Georgia came in at No. 11, while the Bulldogs ranked ninth in the final United States Tennis Association Poll.

The Bulldogs boasted five final individuals rankings in No. 21 Mell Reasco , No. 38 Lea Ma , No. 106 Dasha Vidmanova , and two doubles teams in No. 17 Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel and No. 28 Reasco and Vidmanova.

In 2022, Georgia finished 19-7 with a 10-3 Southeastern Conference record and reach the NCAA Tournament for the 35th consecutive year. The Bulldogs captured 15 ranked wins, including a 7-0 sweep over No. 4 Ohio State.

Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace recently completed his 37th season at the help of the Bulldogs. He has amassed a 792-194 record for a .803 winning percentage. As the nation’s winningest active women’s tennis coach, Wallace has built the Georgia Bulldogs into one of the most elite programs in women’s collegiate tennis.

