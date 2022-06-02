Georgian, Norwegian national guards sign bilateral cooperation plan

Joint work in defence exercises and training of territorial reserve units are part of cooperation efforts included in a five-year bilateral cooperation plan signed between the National Guard of Georgia and the Norwegian Interior Guard, Georgia’s Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

Planning and execution of command post exercises at the level of battalion, brigade and national guard headquarters are included in the agreement, along with the development and implementation of a concept for the training of territorial reserve units and observation of their exercises, the Ministry said.

The cooperation agreement was signed earlier today by Brigadier General Roman Jokhadze, the Chief of the National Guard, and Brigadier General Marten Eggen, the Deputy Commander of the Norwegian Interior Guard.

The sides also discussed ways to develop and strengthen the Georgian guard service and expressed hope the cooperation between the countries would be further strengthened.