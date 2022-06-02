‘I have no pension’ Dave Ramsey suggests how man, 60, can get by in retirement

On The Ramsey Show – Highlights YouTube, Mark, 60 called in because he was not sure what he could do. He wants to be retired or semi retired in five years.

Mark explained he has “no pension to so called retirement fund”.The American finance personality offered his guidance on options he could consider moving forward.

Mark manages rental properties as his day to day job. Fortunately he has been able to accumulate 32 rental properties of his own, and live off this.

However he has started the process of trying to sell his properties as he cannot maintain them himself and it’s getting tougher in his later year.

He recently sold a property and used the money to pay off three mortgages for his other properties.

