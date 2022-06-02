It’s election day! Here’s what you need to know to vote

It’s election day in Ontario!

Greater Sudbury is composed of two ridings, so Sudbury.com will be tracking results in both the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings tonight.

In Sudbury, there are eight candidates vying for your vote. They are: Adrien Berthier, Ontario Libertarian; Marc Despatie, Progressive Conservative; David Farrow, Liberal; Jason LaFace, Ontario Party; David J. Popescu, Independent; Sheldon Pressey, New Blue Party; David Robinson, Green Party, and; Jamie West, NDP.

In Nickel Belt, there are six candidates. They are: Glenys Babcock, Green Party; France Gélinas, NDP; Randy Hazlett, Progressive Conservative; Gilles Proulx, Liberal; Melanie Savoie, New Blue Party, and; Willy Schneider, Ontario Party.

You can learn more about each of these candidates by visiting the Ontario Votes section of Sudbury.com.

Here’s what you need to know to cast a ballot:

When to vote

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where to cast a ballot

By now you should have received a Voter Information Card in the mail that will tell you where your polling station is. You can also find your polling station online here.

What do you need to vote

If you received a Voter Information Card, bring that and one additional piece of ID to the poll. If your name is not on the voters’ list, you’ll need one piece of ID with your name and current address. Find out more about what you can use for identification here.

Who can vote

If you’re a Canadian citizen living in Ontario and are at least 18 years old today, you are eligible to vote. Check if you’re registered to vote here.

Results

Once the polls close, Sudbury.com will be bringing you election results from the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings so come back and see what the candidates had to say.