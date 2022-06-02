Knockout City Season 6: City of Tomorrow Brawl Pass – All Cosmetics And Rewards

Knockout City has officially gone free-to-play and has launched Season 6: City of Tomorrow alongside the relaunch. Season 6 brings new features and a new Brawl Pass, with 100 tiers of rewards. The pass includes both free rewards, which can be earned by anyone, and premium rewards, which can be earned after purchasing the Brawl Pass for 950 Holobux–roughly $10.

The Brawl Pass includes cosmetics based on the City of Tomorrow season theme, giving out mad scientist outfits and emotes. It also includes some crossover items with Among Us, which like emotes and a hat. The Brawl Pass also includes XP boosts, Energy Drinks, Holobux, and Style Chips.

You’ll also find 11 Deep Space Dispatches at various free tiers. These dispatches are audio and text logs that provide some insight into the lore of Knockout City. In order to get the full story for this season, you will need to work your way all the way to tier 98 in the Brawl Pass.

The Brawl Pass can be advanced by completing Brawl Pass contracts, which are doled out each week during the season. Each contract awards one full level and some of the contracts are only available if you have purchased the premium tier.