Leo AR metaverse announces its NFT collection – AnimationXpress

Leo AR Metaverse, has announced the expansion of its platform to include its first NFT collection: The Mighty Lions Club. For the first time, owners of the collection will be able to use the NFT within Leo AR—with the ability to place the NFT in their hand, on a table, wall, or anywhere in the space around them. Additionally, owners can interact, record and share their NFT purchase with friends or family. The collection will be available soon on OpenSea or Rarible. As a bonus, buyers of The Mighty Lions Club Collection will also redeem a free subscription to Leo AR.

A Leo AR NFT ownership is tracked via a smart contract on the Polygon blockchain. Each item in the collection is represented as a non-fungible token using the ERC721 standard on the Polygon network.

“We’re very excited to expand our platform into creating unique NFTs for our community. NFT collectibles are a great way to differentiate content and scenes created by users in our Leo AR Metaverse. We want to help democratize the blockchain category and give greater access to more people in a fun and entertaining app like Leo AR,” says Leo AR founder and CEO Dana Loberg.

The technology is based on the limited number of NFTs going into circulation and their limited collections. There is a limit of around 4 billion total collections that can be created per category type (example >4B astronauts). Each NFT collection has a distinct visual appearance (“phenotype”) determined by its immutable genes (“genotype”) stored in the smart contract. Because NFT collections are tokens on a blockchain, they can be bought, sold, or transferred digitally, with strong guarantees of ownership. There are 15 attributes for any one collection, including pattern, mouth shape, skin or fur, eye shape, base color, accent color, highlight color, eye color, environment, accessory, clothes, ears, hair, hat, nose and scalp.

As the Metaverse continues to grow, there is a substantial need for more unique 3D digital assets and NFTs are a great way to create more eccentric digital objects that ultimately become distinctive AR 3D scenes. In addition, these NFTs can also become a new investment vehicle for families and a younger generation looking to find new ways to invest.