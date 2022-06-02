Categories
Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Reveal Next Week | GameSpot News



The big world premiere of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is close! So close that it’s less than a week away on June 8th. In an effort to build up further hype for the game, Activision released a live-action teaser trailer that shows a group of soldiers, Task Force 141, preparing to go behind enemy lines.

Valve has announced a delay for the Steam Deck Docking Station release due to a shortage of parts for the peripheral. Luckily, those who have preordered a Steam Deck don’t have to worry about the dock’s delay impacting any other timelines, as they use parts from different factories.

Battlefield 2042’s long-awaited Season 1 update will be revealed officially next week. The reveal could happen–possibly with an accompanying trailer–on June 7, with impressions from media and other sources going live on June 8.

The new entry to the series will be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, confirming a strong connection to Solas, the Dread Wolf, a well-known character in Dragon Age lore.

Though the game is named after an established character, the studio said that newcomers to the Dragon Age world will still be able to understand his schemes as they play the game. Though the game isn’t releasing in 2022, BioWare promised we’ll see more of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf sometime later this year.



