A further two Norway-based employees of Nordea Bank Abp have been suspended by the Nordic region’s largest bank and arrested by police in Oslo in relation to an investigation into fraud.

That brings the total number of staff arrested to four, the lender said in a statement on its website on Thursday. Nordea investigated and suspended the employees, who have now been arrested by the police as suspects in the case. Nordea isn’t being investigated in the matter, the bank said.

This is the second part of an ongoing investigation into loans being issued on false grounds, Nordea said. VG …