Obituary: Lucille Seymour

BIDDEFORD – Lucille Seymour, 89, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 27, 2022 at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H.

Lucille was born in Biddeford on June 17, 1932, the daughter of Wilbrod and Marie Beatrice (Cyr) Morin. Some of her fondest memories were of growing up on Green Street in Biddeford with her four loving older sisters. Lucille graduated from Saint Louis High School in 1951.

She met the love of her life, Theodore while she was in high school. They were married in October 1952. Above all else, Lucille loved the family that she created with her beloved “Teddy”. Their two children, Mark and June, were the light of her life. She was a devoted mother who baked excellent whoopie pies, lovingly made doll clothing, and reveled in her children’s accomplishments. She passed down her curiosity, love of reading, and devotion to family to both her children and grandchildren.

Lucille was also deeply proud of her Franco-American heritage. She was a devout Francophile and in addition to supporting the French community in Biddeford spent many happy hours researching her family’s genealogy. She had proudly traced her Morin ancestry to the 1600s Normandy.

Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Theodore, on April 13, 2006, and by her four sisters, Beatrice Provencher, Theresa Thibault, Gertrude Bolles, and Rachel Couture. She is survived by her children Mark Seymour and his wife Rebecca of Randolph Center, Vt. and June Spezzano and her husband Joseph of Portsmouth, N.H. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jane Seymour and her husband Jeremy Dressler of Burlington, Vt., Will Seymour of Portland, Maine, Daniel Spezzano of Cincinnati, Ohio and Nicolas Spezzano of Portsmouth, N.H.; as well as a great-granddaughter, Louisa; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lucille donated her body to the New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. A graveside service will be held for family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association﻿

﻿

