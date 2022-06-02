Paul McCartney Recalls Meeting The Queen For The First Time

By ETCanada.com Staff.



Sir Paul McCartney is looking back on his long relationship with the Queen ahead of the monarch’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

The legendary musician, 79, sat down with CBS’ Gayle King for “Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special”, to talk about his memories of the Queen.

“We thought she was a good looking woman,” McCartney recalls of how he and his fellow Beatles viewed the young Queen after she took the throne.



“Like a babe?” King follows up, prompting McCartney to respond with a devilish grin, “Yeah, just like a babe.”

“We were preteen boys in Liverpool,” he added. “She looked like a film star to us.”

In 1965, Queen Elizabeth decided to honor rock stars at Buckingham Palace for the first time ever. Which rock stars? The Beatles. Relive that historic day with Paul McCartney in “Her Majesty The Queen: A @GayleKing Special,” Thursday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. #QueensJubilee pic.twitter.com/Ey2F6Ugw1F — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2022

McCartney said he and his bandmates never believed they would meet the Queen when they were just starting out. “You see we were just working class boys and she’s the Queen, so there’s an ocean or two between us,” he told King. “So I never thought we would [meet her] until we became The Beatles and we got rather famous.”

Recognizing that the Beatles’ were Britain’s most in-demand export at the time, the Queen invited them to Buckingham Palace in 1965 and awarded each of the band members an MBE.



When asked what kind of protocol briefing he received before meeting the Queen, McCartney recalled, “You’re told not to shake her hand, you call her ‘ma’am’ not ‘your majesty’ and you know if she stops on the line and talks to you, talk to her.”

“Otherwise?” King asked. “Otherwise, shut up,” McCartney replied with a chuckle.

“Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special” airs on Thursday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.