Paul McCartney’s Jubilee tribute to queen: ‘Congrats ma’am!’ on ‘70 beautiful years’

Get back! Paul McCartney is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with a sweet #TBT snapshot.

The Beatles legend, 79, posted a classic photo Thursday of himself and the 96-year-old monarch posing together at the royal opening of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 1996.⁣

The beloved rock icon captioned the image: “70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’am! And thanks.”

In the smiling pic, the queen is seen looking on as she sports a bright baby-blue hat and dress while carrying a bouquet of white flowers.

McCartney donned a dark suit and a blue-and-yellow patterned tie for the occasion.

The pair had met decades prior to the ’90s event, having crossed paths in 1965.

During the swinging ’60s, McCartney and his bandmates — Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison — were awarded with Member of the Order of the British Empire medals, better known as MBEs, by the sovereign at Buckingham Palace.

McCartney was later knighted in 1997.

The British queen celebrated 70 years since her coronation on June 2 with parties celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

Festivities across the United Kingdom have commenced, with the royal family undertaking many public appearances.

The queen appeared alongside her daughter Princess Anne, son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, on Thursday morning on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade.

The prince of Wales’ son Prince William, 39, and his 40-year-old wife Kate Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge, as well as their young children Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4, also waved to the crowd on the palace’s mezzanine.

The Beatles smile as they display the Member of the Order of the British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England, on Oct. 26, 1965. AP

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. Getty Images

Prince Louis was quite the breakout star during the queen’s Jubilee flyover after he was seen adorably covering his ears while standing next to her. Planes soared over Buckingham Palace to honor the royal’s seven decades of power.

Before the tiny tot plugged his eardrums, Princess Charlotte was snapped trying to restrain her brother as he waved over-enthusiastically while in a carriage overlooking the Horse Guards during the Trooping the Colour parade.

