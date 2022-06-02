Pervert caught with vile images told undercover cop: ‘I’m 100% paedo’

Graham Handlon was jailed for three years and 10 months

Graham Handlon, 49, was jailed for three years and 10 months yesterday after a judge branded him a “paedophile” and called his offences “vile”. A court heard Handlon thought he was talking to a fellow pervert online when, in actual fact, he was talking to an undercover police officer. He told the officer he had bought an unregistered pay-as-you-go phone “for all my paedo”

Handlon even boasted: “There’s no limits with me. I’m just a dirty c***, I’m just into everything. Everything and anything what goes. You know what I mean?” His sick admissions came just months after he was spared jail for having a stash of sick images. But the vile pervert was finally jailed at Liverpool Crown Court this week after admitting three counts of downloading, three counts of distributing and one count of possessing indecent images of children, plus possessing extreme pornography and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). Handlon had messaged who he thought was another pervert on November 30 last year on a web forum, Liverpool Echo reports, using the profile name “Bipedlknforbiped”. Jamie Baxter, prosecuting, said: “Perhaps bi-sexual paedophile looking for another bi-sexual paedophile, if that’s what bi-ped stands for.” Handlon sent him indecent photos and videos before claiming he “did” a girl when she was two. He sent more photos, boasting he had “100s”, and asked the officer if he had any photos of his 11-year-old daughter – who the officer pretended to have sexually abused.

Graham Handlon boasted about being a paedophile

The officer said he was “cautious” who he shared images with, but Handlon replied: “I understand that bud, I’m 100% paedo bud.” To prove his claims he sent more images and added: “I have vids too.” Handlon revealed he had the “burner” phone “for all my paedo” and swapped numbers. When they spoke that day, the officer recorded the call. Handlon asked about the fictional daughter and said: “Is she sexy as f***?” He added: “Older women don’t really do much for me but little girls I like.” The defendant then described himself as a “dirty c***”. The pair also exchanged contact details for messaging app Telegram and Handlon said he’d share a 10-minute video of a mum and dad with a little girl. He sent three child rape videos to the officer, plus a video of himself performing a sex act. Police tracked his phone and found CCTV footage of him buying a top-up voucher at a Spar shop in Southport, Merseyside, on November 7, 2020. Officers raided his home on January 25, 2021. He handed over a phone and laptop, but didn’t produce his Alba mobile, which was discovered hidden inside a plastic bag in his letterbox.

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court

Handlon, of Southport, denied it was his and gave a no comment interview to police. However, his DNA was on its battery, SIM card and storage card, and the number matched his call with the officer. Police found 1,408 Category A – the most serious category showing child rape – plus 1,463 Category B and 797 Category C indecent images on the device. A further 80 extreme porn images involving animals were found. He had used a cloud storage device more than 3,000 times. Officers discovered he shared 126 indecent files with other paedophiles on WhatsApp under the name “Big Little” and on Wickr as “UKMember123” from November 2020 to January 2021. When interviewed again, he admitted the phone was his and he had downloaded the files. He claimed he had been “addicted to pornography” since childhood; wanted to stop offending; and had sought help through courses and books. Handlon accepted the chats with the officer and sharing the files. He said he “just had a massive problem with it” but denied ever sexually abusing a child.